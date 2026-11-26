The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced the names of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Meanwhile, in Varanasi district, the BJP, the SP-Congress alliance and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are expected to face off in a direct contest across all eight Assembly constituencies.

However, according to reports so far, the competition for election tickets appears to be the fiercest within the Samajwadi Party. Compared to urban areas, caste equations play a more significant role in rural constituencies. Despite this, three to four leaders from each urban Assembly constituency are reportedly staking claims to contest the elections on an SP ticket.

Interestingly, even Brahmin leaders who have traditionally remained closely associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Purvanchal region are now lining up to seek SP tickets. Political observers believe that leaders from different communities are showing interest in contesting the elections on an SP ticket this time.

Competition For SP Tickets Intensifies

According to information received from an SP functionary, four to five party workers are competing for a ticket from the Shivpur Assembly constituency in Varanasi. Among them are two Brahmin leaders, one Maurya leader and one Yadav leader.

A similar situation is being reported from the Varanasi South constituency, where four SP leaders are seeking tickets, including two to three candidates from the Brahmin community.

In the Varanasi Cantonment and Varanasi North constituencies, leaders from different communities, including Brahmins, Rajputs, Kayasthas, minorities and the business community, have also entered the race for party tickets.

However, following the SP's announcement of five candidates on Tuesday, the competition has intensified further. Several aspirants are now making confident claims about securing the party nomination.

BJP Leaders Also Begin Stakes For Tickets

In Varanasi, BJP leaders are also beginning to stake their claims for tickets. In the Shivpur and Varanasi North constituencies, party functionaries, apart from the sitting MLAs, have been projecting their candidature through posters and social media campaigns.

However, a look at the party's electoral history suggests that the BJP has often kept its candidates under wraps until close to the elections. In 2017, the party fielded candidates from several constituencies who were unexpected choices. In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, it re-nominated most of those candidates, many of whom went on to win.

Consequently, speculation and competition over BJP nominations appear relatively limited at this stage.

Among the BJP, BSP and the SP-Congress alliance, the race for election tickets is currently most visible within the Samajwadi Party.