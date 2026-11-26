Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mulder and Taskin exchanged words during Bangladesh's second innings.

Taskin hit Mulder for boundaries before being bowled.

The players skipped a customary handshake after the match.

Mulder-Taskin Spat: An on-field confrontation between Wiaan Mulder and Taskin Ahmed appeared to continue even after the final ball of the second Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The pair were involved in seemingly a brief verbal exchange during Bangladesh's second innings, before an apparent absence of a handshake at the end of the match drew further attention. The flashpoint came when Taskin arrived at the crease late in Bangladesh's innings.

Taskin & Mulder Clash After Wicket

WIAAN MULDER: 11-3-31-7 🥶



A Spell to remember forever in South African Cricket, one of the most improved player in 2026. pic.twitter.com/2ltUr2PRZ1 November 25, 2026

Taskin initially took the fight to Mulder, smashing two successive boundaries off the South African all-rounder.

Mulder responded with the ball, producing a delivery that went through Taskin's defence and sent his stumps flying.

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Taskin's brief stay ended at 10 from seven balls, with two fours to his name.

The dismissal was followed by seemingly another exchange of words between the two players, creating a tense atmosphere during the closing phase of the innings.

No Handshake Adds To Tension

The incident became a talking point again when the match ended. Mulder and Taskin appeared not to shake hands following the final wicket, an unusual moment that attracted attention given their earlier confrontation.

It remains unclear why the two players did not exchange the customary gesture.

There is also no confirmation that the apparent snub was directly connected to their on-field argument, but seems so at the moment.

As for the match itself, South Africa won by an inning and 219 runs. They posted 494, losing 7 wickets, while Bangladesh could only manage 91 and 184 runs in their two stints with the bat.

As a result, the Proteas claimed the Test series 2-0.