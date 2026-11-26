Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishabh Pant played local cricket match in Christchurch.

He spontaneously joined an amateur side as 'Stan Stan'.

Local cricketer Mohammad Safi invited Pant after meeting him.

Rishabh Pant found an unusual way to spend time ahead of India's second Test against New Zealand, making a surprise appearance in a local cricket match in Christchurch. The India wicketkeeper-batsman joined an amateur side under name 'Stan Stan' and made an immediate impact, blasting 54 runs from just 21 deliveries. The unexpected outing took place at Hagley Park, where Open House Swingers were facing The Chosen Ones in a Last Man Stands league fixture.

The ground is situated close to Hagley Oval, the venue for the upcoming second Test, scheduled to begin on November 27.

How A Chance Encounter Got Pant Into Local Game

NZ club players requested Rishabh Pant to play with them and he happily obliged, scored 72(26). Man with a golden heart. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uTOcRzKfjD — Harshit  (@I_am_Harshit_17) November 25, 2026

Rishabh Pant's participation was not part of any planned team activity.

Instead, it came about through a spontaneous meeting with local cricketer Mohammad Safi, who happened to spot the Indian star riding an electric bike around Christchurch.

Safi, who plays for Open House Swingers, approached Pant after recognising him. The conversation soon turned into an invitation to join the side for their match.

Also Check || WATCH: Heated Exchange Between Bangladesh, South Africa Pacers; No Handshake After Match

Speaking to the New Zealand Herald, Safi recalled how the interaction unfolded.

"I saw Rishabh going around on an electric bike, so I went and stopped him, and we start talking and taking a few photos and stuff, and I asked him, do you want to play cricket for us?"

Pant was apparently happy to accept the offer, turning what began as a casual meeting into an unforgettable experience for the local players.

"He was like, OK, I'll come and play for you guys. Then he came and padded up, went batting, and smashed a few sixes."

'Stan Stan' Makes an Instant Impression

The biggest surprise for those present came when Pant took guard under the name 'Stan Stan'.

He wasted little time entertaining the spectators, scoring at a rapid pace and finishing with 54 off 21 balls.

For the Christchurch amateurs, having an international star unexpectedly join their game was already a memorable occasion.

Pant's attacking innings made the experience even more special, just days before he is due to feature for India at the nearby Hagley Oval.