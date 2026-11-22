Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recently announced its latest central contract list, introducing a format-based system instead of the traditional grade structure. Several prominent names, including Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood and Saim Ayub, have reportedly been left out of the new contracts.

Meanwhile, a comparison between the salaries offered by PCB and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has highlighted a significant difference in the earnings of Indian and Pakistani cricketers.

While PCB has introduced separate contract categories based on the formats players represent, BCCI continues to follow its established Grade A, Grade B and Grade C system. The difference between the two structures is particularly noticeable when their annual payments are compared.

How Much Do Indian Cricketers Earn?

BCCI divides its centrally contracted players into three grades: A, B and C. Players receive annual retainers according to the grade they are placed in.

Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah feature in Grade A, which carries an annual salary of Rs 5 crore. Meanwhile, prominent players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj are placed in Grade B and receive Rs 3 crore annually.

Players included in Grade C receive an annual retainer of Rs 1 crore.

How Much Does PCB Pay Its Players?

Unlike BCCI, PCB has structured its latest central contracts around the formats in which players participate. The system includes different tracks, with monthly retainers varying according to the category.

- Track AB: Players such as Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha, who feature across multiple formats, reportedly receive approximately Rs 16 lakh per month.

- Track A: Primarily includes Test specialists, who earn around Rs 13.40 lakh per month.

- Track BC: Players representing Pakistan in both ODIs and T20Is receive approximately Rs 11.4 lakh per month.

- Track C: Players who feature only in T20 cricket earn around Rs 8.7 lakh per month.

- Track D: Emerging cricketers receive approximately Rs 3.3 lakh per month.

BCCI vs PCB: Who Pays Its Players More?

A comparison of the annual retainers shows a considerable gap between the two cricket boards. A player in the PCB's highest-paying Track AB reportedly earns around Rs 1.8 crore annually, based on a monthly retainer of Rs 16 lakh.

In comparison, a Grade A player under BCCI central contract receives Rs 5 crore annually. This means an Indian Grade A cricketer earns approximately Rs 3.2 crore more per year than a player in Pakistan's highest contract track.

The difference becomes even more significant when compared with BCCI's Grade B and Grade C retainers. However, these figures represent central contract payments and do not include match fees, bonuses, sponsorships or other sources of income.

Note: The figures above are based on the contract details provided and the stated approximate monthly conversions. The two boards follow different contract structures, so the comparison is based on reported annual retainers.