The Indian cricket team produced a historic batting performance in the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, declaring their first innings at 720/9. With this massive total, India registered their highest-ever Test innings score on overseas soil and surpassed New Zealand's previous record for the highest team total in the country.

India's 720-run declaration is also the third-highest innings total in the team's Test cricket history. The remarkable batting display featured centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, while four other Indian batters crossed the 50-run mark. Captain Shubman Gill, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on a century by just two runs.

India Register Third-Highest Test Total

India declared their innings at 720/9, recording their third-highest total in Test cricket. The team's highest-ever score remains 759/7 declared, which they posted against England in Chennai in 2016. Their second-highest total is 726/9 declared, achieved against Sri Lanka in Mumbai in 2009.

With this performance, Shubman Gill and his teammates also rewrote India's overseas Test record. Before this match, India's highest innings total outside home conditions was 707, scored against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

The 720-run total also became the highest-ever innings score at a Test venue in New Zealand. The previous record belonged to the hosts, who had scored 715/6 declared against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019.

India's highest innings totals in Tests

759/7d vs ENG, Chennai, 2016

726/9d vs SL, Brabourne, 2009

720/9d vs NZ, Wellington, 2026

707 vs SL, Colombo (SSC), 2010

705/7d vs AUS, Sydney, 2004

KL Rahul And Rishabh Pant Lead India's Batting Charge

Several Indian batters made significant contributions during the innings. KL Rahul top-scored with an impressive 136, while Rishabh Pant continued his excellent form by scoring 128 runs.

Captain Shubman Gill also played a brilliant knock but fell agonisingly short of a century. He was dismissed by Jacob Duffy for 98 after looking well set for the milestone.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal also delivered impressive performances, scoring 85 and 80 runs respectively. Both batters missed out on converting their half-centuries into hundreds.

Dhruv Jurel provided another valuable contribution towards the end, scoring 78 off 79 deliveries. His innings included seven fours and one six. Following Jurel's dismissal, India declared at 720/9, bringing their remarkable first-innings effort to an end.

The collective batting performance put India in a commanding position in the opening Test against New Zealand, with multiple records falling along the way.