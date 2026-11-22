Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police ordered inquiry into incident; action to follow.

A police team in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur mistakenly accorded AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi a guard of honour after apparently confusing him with a Supreme Court judge expected to visit the circuit house, prompting senior officials to order an inquiry.

The incident took place on Saturday morning when police personnel had assembled at the circuit house to prepare for the judge's arrival. However, the judge had not reached the premises when Owaisi arrived unexpectedly. The personnel mistook him for the visiting dignitary and gave him the ceremonial salute, news agency PTI reported.

Owaisi stood and accepted the salute as the police personnel accorded him the guard of honour.

Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was given a Guard of Honour at the Circuit House instead of a Supreme Court judge, who was supposed to receive it https://t.co/osoxpkB8Gn — IANS (@ians_india) November 21, 2026

Owaisi In Saharanpur With Chandrashekhar Aazad

Owaisi was in Saharanpur along with Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandrashekhar Aazad. The two leaders were in the district to address a joint press conference ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Their visit comes after the announcement of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM), a joint political front formed by the two leaders to contest the 2027 Assembly elections.

According to inputs cited in the PTI report, Owaisi's visit to the circuit house was not part of his original programme, and his arrival there reportedly caught the police personnel by surprise.

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Saharanpur Police Order Inquiry Into Incident

Saharanpur Police confirmed that an inquiry had been initiated into the lapse. In a statement, the police said the Senior Superintendent of Police had directed the Superintendent of Police (Rural) to investigate the matter.

The police added that action would be taken in accordance with the rules after the inquiry established the facts and examined the available evidence, PTI reported.

A guard of honour is a ceremonial police or military salute performed by personnel standing in formation to acknowledge designated dignitaries during official or formal occasions.