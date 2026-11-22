Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bumrah dismissed Latham for a duck in both innings.

India scored 720 runs, establishing a 352-run lead.

New Zealand trails by 293 runs, currently 59/1.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham endured another nightmare encounter with Jasprit Bumrah, falling for a duck in both innings of the ongoing Test against India. After being beaten by a dangerous inswinger in the first innings, Latham appeared determined to avoid a repeat when he returned to the crease. However, Bumrah had other plans, and the Indian pacer once again sent him packing without scoring. The dismissal came during New Zealand's second innings after India had piled up 720 in their first dig, establishing a commanding 352-run lead.

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul were among the standout performers, both registering centuries.

Bumrah Strikes Again As Latham Falls For Another Duck

Latham had not taken strike in New Zealand's first innings, but his second outing began with him facing the pressure of an earlier dismissal.

Bumrah had removed the left-hander on the third delivery of the opening over in the first innings, with an inswinging delivery sneaking past his defence and crashing into the stumps.

This time, Latham appeared cautious against the possibility of another delivery coming back into him. Yet, when Bumrah bowled the second ball of the opening over, the New Zealand skipper attempted to play at it.

Read More: India Creates History With 720-Run Total Against New Zealand, Shatters Multiple Records

He seemed unable to get fully behind the delivery, which took an edge and carried through to Pant.

The wicketkeeper made no mistake, completing a straightforward catch as Latham departed for zero once again.

Bumrah had now dismissed the New Zealand captain twice in the match, both times in the first over of the innings.

New Zealand Still Trail India By 293 Runs

At the time of writing, New Zealand had reached 59/1 after 20 overs in their second innings, but the visitors still faced a massive 293-run deficit.

Devon Conway was unbeaten on 28, while Henry Nicholls had moved to 31. Nicholls had scored a century in New Zealand's first innings and will be important if the visitors are to reduce India's substantial advantage.