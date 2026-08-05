BCCI's Rohit Sharma Statement Left Selectors Feeling 'Betrayed', Claims Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI reportedly shows internal division regarding Rohit Sharma's ODI future.

Selection committee deems Rohit unsuitable for 2027 World Cup.

BCCI secretary's public backing reportedly angered the selection committee.

Rohit Sharma Retirement Saga: India batsman Rohit Sharma's ODI future has once again become a major talking point after a fresh report claimed there is a difference of opinion within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding his place in the team's long-term plans. The discussion comes a few weeks after the 'Hitman' silenced speculation with a century against England in the third and final ODI of the series. Leading into that match, reports had suggested it could be the veteran opener's final appearance in India's colours.

However, the narrative shifted before the final ODI when BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia publicly stated that Rohit continued to feature in India's future plans, effectively dismissing the speculation surrounding his international future.

Selection Committee Unhappy With BCCI

According to Dainik Jagran, Saikia's public backing of Rohit Sharma did not go down well with the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee.

The report states that the selectors, along with some members of the team management, believed the experienced batsman should not be part of India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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It further claimed that Saikia's statement created unease within the selection panel.

The report also alleged that members of the committee felt "betrayed," believing the BCCI secretary altered his position following the reaction on social media surrounding Rohit's future.

No official statement has been issued by the selection committee regarding the claims made in the report.

Rohit's Future Remains Under Spotlight

Rohit Sharma's century against England arrived at a crucial time, with his innings putting the spotlight firmly back on his ability to continue performing at the highest level in ODI cricket.

Despite that performance, the latest report suggested that several selectors remain unconvinced about including him in India's plans for the next 50-over World Cup.

As per Dainik Jagran, some members of the selection panel reportedly believe India would find it difficult to lift the upcoming ODI World Cup if Rohit remains part of the squad.