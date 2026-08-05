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English NewsSportsCricketBCCI's Rohit Sharma Statement Left Selectors Feeling 'Betrayed', Claims Report

BCCI's Rohit Sharma Statement Left Selectors Feeling 'Betrayed', Claims Report

A fresh report claims Rohit Sharma's ODI future has created differences within the BCCI, with selectors and board officials reportedly divided over 2027 World Cup plans.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BCCI reportedly shows internal division regarding Rohit Sharma's ODI future.
  • Selection committee deems Rohit unsuitable for 2027 World Cup.
  • BCCI secretary's public backing reportedly angered the selection committee.

Rohit Sharma Retirement Saga: India batsman Rohit Sharma's ODI future has once again become a major talking point after a fresh report claimed there is a difference of opinion within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding his place in the team's long-term plans. The discussion comes a few weeks after the 'Hitman' silenced speculation with a century against England in the third and final ODI of the series. Leading into that match, reports had suggested it could be the veteran opener's final appearance in India's colours.

However, the narrative shifted before the final ODI when BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia publicly stated that Rohit continued to feature in India's future plans, effectively dismissing the speculation surrounding his international future.

Selection Committee Unhappy With BCCI

According to Dainik Jagran, Saikia's public backing of Rohit Sharma did not go down well with the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee.

The report states that the selectors, along with some members of the team management, believed the experienced batsman should not be part of India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Read More: Ajit Agarkar Could Lose BCCI Job After Rohit Sharma Row, India Legend Could Replace Him

It further claimed that Saikia's statement created unease within the selection panel.

The report also alleged that members of the committee felt "betrayed," believing the BCCI secretary altered his position following the reaction on social media surrounding Rohit's future.

No official statement has been issued by the selection committee regarding the claims made in the report.

Rohit's Future Remains Under Spotlight

Rohit Sharma's century against England arrived at a crucial time, with his innings putting the spotlight firmly back on his ability to continue performing at the highest level in ODI cricket.

Despite that performance, the latest report suggested that several selectors remain unconvinced about including him in India's plans for the next 50-over World Cup.

As per Dainik Jagran, some members of the selection panel reportedly believe India would find it difficult to lift the upcoming ODI World Cup if Rohit remains part of the squad.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent discussion regarding Rohit Sharma's ODI future?

There's a reported difference of opinion within the BCCI regarding Rohit Sharma's place in India's long-term ODI plans, particularly concerning the 2027 World Cup.

What was BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia's stance on Rohit Sharma's future?

Saikia publicly stated that Rohit Sharma remains part of India's future plans, effectively dismissing earlier speculation about his international career.

How did the selection committee react to Saikia's statement about Rohit Sharma?

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee reportedly disliked Saikia's public backing of Rohit. They believed Rohit shouldn't be in 2027 World Cup plans and felt betrayed.

What concerns do some selectors have about Rohit Sharma's inclusion for the 2027 World Cup?

Some members of the selection panel reportedly believe India would find it difficult to lift the 2027 ODI World Cup if Rohit Sharma remains part of the squad.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
ICC World Cup BCCI ROHIT SHARMA Devajit Saikia
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