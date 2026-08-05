Ajit Agarkar Could Lose BCCI Job After Rohit Sharma Row, India Legend Could Replace Him

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ajit Agarkar's chief selector tenure reportedly uncertain before 2027 World Cup.

VVS Laxman considered to replace Agarkar amid Rohit Sharma debate.

BCCI Secretary clarified Rohit Sharma remains a regular ODI player.

Review meeting on India's poor performance still reportedly delayed.

Ajit Agarkar's stint as BCCI chief selector could reportedly end before the 2027 ODI World Cup, with a fresh report claiming the board is considering a change in leadership. According to Dainik Jagran, the uncertainty follows the controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma's ODI future and a delayed review of India's recent performances. The BCCI has not officially commented on the report.

VVS Laxman Could Replace Ajit Agarkar

Agarkar's contract was originally due to expire in June 2026 but was extended by three months. Another extension until the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup had reportedly been expected.

The report, however, claims the situation has changed in recent months and that the BCCI is now considering VVS Laxman, who currently heads the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, as a possible replacement.

Neither the BCCI nor Laxman has publicly responded to the report.

Rohit Sharma's ODI Future Added To The Debate

The report links the uncertainty around Agarkar's position to the controversy over Rohit Sharma's future in ODI cricket. India's selectors had discussed with the Gautam Gambhir-led team management the possibility of moving on from Rohit after the England ODI series.

Reports also suggested before the third ODI at Lord's that it would be Rohit's final appearance in the format. Those claims quickly lost momentum when Rohit responded with a century in the match, leaving the retirement speculation unresolved.

BCCI Secretary Issued Public Clarification

Soon after the reports surfaced, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia publicly denied that Rohit's ODI career had reached its end.

Speaking to PTI, Saikia said:

"Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team, and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, the Lord's ODI won't be his last match."

The statement appeared to distance the board from the speculation surrounding Rohit's immediate future.

Review Meeting Yet To Take Place

The report also claims that some decision-makers within Indian cricket do not favor Rohit's participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

It further states that the BCCI had planned a review meeting after India's disappointing run in Ireland and England, where the team lost eight of ten matches.

According to the report, that meeting has still not taken place despite the England tour ending and India beginning their two-Test series in Sri Lanka.

At present, there has been no official confirmation from the BCCI regarding Agarkar's future as chief selector. The claims about a possible replacement remain based on the Dainik Jagran report, while the board's only public position has been Devajit Saikia's clarification on Rohit Sharma's ODI status.