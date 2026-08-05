Pakistan Star Mohammad Amir Gets British Citizenship, Breaks Silence On IPL 2027 Entry

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammad Amir obtained British citizenship, enabling potential IPL entry.

Amir has not decided on IPL, prioritizes 2027 PSL.

Former Pakistan player Azhar Mahmood followed similar path to IPL.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has become a British citizen, opening the door to a possible Indian Premier League appearance under the tournament's eligibility rules. The left-arm pacer has now addressed growing speculation over whether he could feature in IPL 2027, while confirming his immediate priority remains the Pakistan Super League despite his change in citizenship.

Mohammad Amir Responds To IPL 2027 Speculation

Amir recently completed the legal process to become a British citizen. The development has generated fresh discussion because Pakistan players remain barred from the IPL due to political relations between India and Pakistan.

However, under IPL regulations, players holding other eligible nationalities can register for the auction, putting Amir in a unique position.

Asked about a possible IPL future while speaking during The Hundred, Amir said he has not taken any decision.

"I will play in the PSL in 2027 as an overseas player. As for the IPL, I don't know yet whether I will participate."

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His comments are the first public response since becoming eligible to register under the league's rules.

British Citizenship Changes Amir's Status

Amir initially entered The Hundred draft as an overseas player but is now representing Trent Rockets as a domestic player after completing his British citizenship process.

The change also sparked debate before the tournament began. According to ESPNcricinfo, some critics questioned whether Amir should have been allowed to switch from overseas to domestic status after the draft.

The England and Wales Cricket Board approved the move, stating that Amir now meets all eligibility requirements to be classified as a domestic player.

Azhar Mahmood Previously Followed A Similar Route

Amir would not be the first former Pakistan cricketer to play in the IPL after acquiring British citizenship.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood represented Punjab Kings between 2012 and 2015 after becoming a British citizen. He also featured for Kolkata Knight Riders during his IPL career.

That precedent has increased interest in whether Amir could eventually take the same path.

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Amir Remains Active In Franchise Cricket

The 34-year-old retired from international cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup, ending a Pakistan career that included 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is.

Despite retiring from international cricket, Amir remains a regular feature in franchise leagues across the world and continues to be regarded as one of the leading left-arm fast bowlers available on the T20 circuit.

For now, his focus remains on The Hundred and the Pakistan Super League. Whether he enters the IPL auction in 2027 is still undecided, but his new citizenship means the option is now available.