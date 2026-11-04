BCCI Invites Applications For Coaching Roles, Interested Candidates Can Apply

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opened the recruitment process for two important positions in Indian cricket. The board has invited applications for the roles of Fielding Coach for the senior women's national team and Head Physiotherapist for the senior men's team.

According to the official announcement, the selected candidates will work closely with the national squads, helping improve player performance, development and fitness standards.

BCCI invites applications for women's team Fielding Coach

The Fielding Coach will be responsible for improving India's fielding standards across all three formats of the game. The appointed candidate will have to design and implement a structured training programme with the objective of developing a high-quality fielding unit.

The role will involve conducting fielding drills during practice sessions and matches, along with providing individual guidance to players to improve their skills.

Eligibility criteria for Fielding Coach

- Must have represented India or another country at the international level.

- Must hold a BCCI Level 'B' coaching certificate or an equivalent qualification from a recognised institution, along with at least 30 first-class appearances.

- Must have coached an international team for at least one complete cycle, or worked with a T20 franchise or state team for a minimum of two seasons.

BCCI announces vacancy for men's team Head Physiotherapist

The second vacancy is for the position of Head Physiotherapist with the senior men's national team. The selected candidate will be responsible for managing player injuries, preventing fitness-related issues and supporting overall performance enhancement.

The physiotherapist will be part of the BCCI's Sports Science and Medicine department and will coordinate with the Head of Sports Science and Medicine, BCCI Centre of Excellence, coaching staff and strength and conditioning specialists.

Eligibility criteria for Head Physiotherapist

- A postgraduate qualification specialising in sports or musculoskeletal physiotherapy, sports and exercise medicine, or sports rehabilitation.

- Previous experience working with elite athletes or high-performance sporting teams.

- A minimum of 10 years of professional physiotherapy experience.

- Extensive expertise in identifying and diagnosing musculoskeletal and sports-related injuries, interpreting radiological reports and managing rehabilitation from the initial assessment through recovery.

- Must have completed Advanced Life Support and Trauma Management training within the two years preceding the commencement of the role.

BCCI recruitment: Last date to apply

BCCI has fixed November 16, 2026, as the final date for submitting applications for both vacancies. Interested candidates can apply until 5:00 PM on the specified date.

After receiving applications, the board will screen and shortlist eligible candidates. Those selected during the initial assessment may subsequently be called for interviews as part of the recruitment process.