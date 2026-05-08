BCCI Halts Arshdeep Singh's Vlogs Amid Yuzvendra Chahal 'Vaping' Row

BCCI has reportedly taken a firm stance against social media vlogging by players following a series of controversies during IPL 2026. Arshdeep Singh, the Punjab Kings pacer, has been directed to stop posting his popular behind-the-scenes travel vlogs for the remainder of the season, NDTV reported.

The row erupted after fans spotted a brief moment in Arshdeep’s travel vlog - captured while the team was flying from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad - where Chahal appeared to be using a vape or e-cigarette.

Although the footage was reportedly edited out shortly after being uploaded, screen recordings began circulating on platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

Legal Implications

Vaping is strictly prohibited on domestic flights under DGCA guidelines. While some fans argued Chahal might have been using a simple throat spray or pulling a prank, the optics have reportedly concerned the board.

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Reports indicate that to prevent further "anomalies" and protect the league's reputation, Arshdeep has been asked to refrain from any further vlogging during the tournament.

A Season of Disciplinary Issues

This is the second major "vaping" incident in IPL 2026, pointing toward a growing concern regarding player conduct:

Riyan Parag’s Fine: Earlier this season, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was fined 25% of his match fee and handed a demerit point. He was caught on camera vaping in the dressing room during a match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.

Broader Security Concerns: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia recently highlighted "irregularities" this season, including unauthorized persons entering player rooms and team buses. The board is preparing a comprehensive advisory to tighten these protocols.

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Silence from Camps

As of now, neither Punjab Kings franchise nor Yuzvendra Chahal has issued a formal statement regarding the flight incident. Arshdeep, known for his lighthearted "BTS" content, has complied with the verbal directive from the board.