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HomeSportsIPLGill, Surya Face Heat As BCCI Seeks Single Leader For ODI, T20Is; This Player Tipped For Both

Gill, Surya Face Heat As BCCI Seeks Single Leader For ODI, T20Is; This Player Tipped For Both

The BCCI is reportedly planning to appoint Shreyas Iyer as the captain for both ODI and T20I formats, potentially replacing Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 08 May 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BCCI plans unified captaincy for ODI and T20 teams.
  • Shreyas Iyer favored for captaincy due to IPL performance.
  • Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy uncertain despite T20 World Cup win.
  • New leadership structure to be tested in upcoming tours.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly finalising plans for a major leadership overhaul across the white-ball formats. Following the conclusion of the current domestic season, the national selection committee appears determined to appoint a single captain for both One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals, with Shreyas Iyer emerging as the primary candidate for the dual role.

One Leader To Lead T20I And ODI Teams

Sources have told NDTV that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee intends to reward Iyer for his consistent performances and leadership during the IPL. This move signals a shift towards a unified command.

"Expect some changes when the new T20 team is announced. We are looking at one player helming both the T20 and ODI sides. Our focus is on both now," a source stated.

ALSO READ | BCCI To Replace Suryakumar Yadav With Shreyas Iyer As India T20I Captain: Report

Rewarding Resilience and Performance

The board has been notably impressed by Iyer's tactical maturity after a period of unfortunate injuries. His recent form has placed him at the top of the management's wishlist for the captaincy.

"Shreyas has done exceedingly well in the last few years. This year, he has led his IPL franchise with a lot of courage and dedication. Yes, he is the top contender," they added.

Uncertainty for Suryakumar and Gill

Suryakumar Yadav recently guided India to the T20 World Cup 2026 title, yet his recent struggle for runs has created an opening. His contributions, however, will reportedly still be recognised by the board.

"Suryakumar Yadav has been our World Cup-winning captain, and his contributions will be rewarded as well," the source confirmed, suggesting the management still values his significant impact on the shorter format.

ALSO READ | BCCI Likely To Expand IPL To 94 Matches From 2028: Teams Will Play 18 Games

Shifting Focus to the 50-Over World Cup

Shubman Gill was previously appointed the ODI captain to succeed Rohit Sharma, but the BCCI now seems keen to assess Iyer's leadership ahead of next year's 50-over World Cup tournament.

The selection committee is balancing the need for fresh talent with the experience required for high-pressure ICC events. This strategic pivot marks a significant change in the long-term roadmap for Indian cricket.

Upcoming International Schedule

India’s international commitments resume on 6 June with a one-off Test against Afghanistan. This will be followed by a three-match ODI series, providing an early look at the potential squad changes.

The team is then scheduled to tour Ireland and England in late June. These white-ball assignments will likely serve as the first real test for the new leadership structure under consideration.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Virat Kohli Falls For Duck: Prince Yadav Says 'He Only Told Me' To Bowl That

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the BCCI planning a leadership change for India's white-ball teams?

Yes, the BCCI is reportedly finalising plans for a major leadership overhaul across the white-ball formats, aiming for a unified captain for ODIs and T20Is.

Who is the primary candidate for the dual captaincy role?

Shreyas Iyer is reportedly the primary candidate for the dual captaincy of both ODI and T20I teams, with the selection committee impressed by his IPL performances and leadership.

What is the rationale behind considering Shreyas Iyer for captaincy?

The selection committee is impressed by Iyer's tactical maturity and consistent performances, especially his courageous leadership of his IPL franchise.

What is the future outlook for Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill regarding captaincy?

Suryakumar Yadav's recent struggles for runs have created an opening, though his contributions are still valued. Shubman Gill, previously ODI captain, will likely see Iyer assessed for leadership ahead of the next 50-over World Cup.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Shreyas Iyer T20I ODI IPL 2026
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