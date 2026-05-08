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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran's Heated Verbal Spat In Dramatic IPL Encounter

WATCH: Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran's Heated Verbal Spat In Dramatic IPL Encounter

IPL 2026 LSG VS RCB: Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran were involved in a heated on field exchange during the rain-hit IPL 2026 clash between LSG and RCB.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 May 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran had a heated on-field exchange.
  • Pandya's aggressive bouncer was followed by a verbal confrontation.
  • Mitchell Marsh scored a century in a rain-affected match.
  • Marsh's explosive batting powered LSG to 209 in 19 overs.

IPL 2026 LSG VS RCB: Tensions flared during the Indian Premier League 2026 encounter between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium as a fiery on field moment involving Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran grabbed attention during the rain-hit contest.

The match was already packed with drama due to repeated rain interruptions and explosive batting, but the atmosphere became even more intense after a brief confrontation between the two players during Lucknow’s innings.

READ MORE | WATCH: Virat Kohli Falls For Duck: Prince Yadav Says 'He Only Told Me' To Bowl That

Krunal’s Bouncer Sparks Verbal Exchange

The incident unfolded shortly after Krunal Pandya dismissed Arshin Kulkarni. With Nicholas Pooran walking in to bat, the RCB spinner immediately tested the left-hander with a sharp bouncer delivered at around 119 kmph. Pooran appeared surprised by the aggressive approach, but things escalated further on the very next delivery. Krunal once again attempted a short ball, and this time Pooran managed to steal a quick single.

After completing the run, the Lucknow batter walked straight towards Krunal and exchanged a few words with him. For a brief moment, it looked as though tempers might boil over in the middle of the ground. Players and umpires watched closely as the two continued the verbal exchange.

Fortunately, the situation did not spiral out of control. Both cricketers eventually calmed down before officials had to step in, allowing the game to continue without further confrontation.

READ MORE | Gill, Surya Face Heat As BCCI Seeks Single Leader For ODI, T20Is; This Player Tipped For Both

Mitchell Marsh Lights Up Rain Hit Encounter

While the heated moment became one of the major talking points of the evening, Mitchell Marsh stole the spotlight with a sensational batting display for Lucknow Super Giants.

Rain disrupted play multiple times throughout the contest, forcing the match officials to reduce the fixture to 19 overs per side. Despite the interruptions, Marsh played with remarkable aggression and dominated the Bengaluru bowling attack from the beginning.

The Australian all-rounder smashed boundaries all around the Ekana Stadium, a venue usually known for assisting bowlers. Marsh reached his century in only 49 balls and completely shifted momentum in Lucknow’s favour.His explosive knock powered Lucknow Super Giants to a huge total of 209 for three in the revised 19-over innings. RCB’s bowlers struggled to contain him as he punished both pace and spin with ease.

The contest ultimately turned into a memorable night filled with rain delays, record-breaking batting and a flashpoint between players that added extra spice to an already high-pressure IPL clash.

ALSO READ | BCCI To Replace Suryakumar Yadav With Shreyas Iyer As India T20I Captain: Report

 

 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran during the LSG vs RCB match?

During the LSG vs RCB match, Krunal Pandya bowled a bouncer to Nicholas Pooran, leading to a brief verbal exchange between the two players. The situation was defused by officials.

Who stole the spotlight with their batting in the LSG vs RCB match?

Mitchell Marsh stole the spotlight with a sensational batting display for Lucknow Super Giants, reaching his century in 49 balls.

How did rain affect the LSG vs RCB match?

Rain caused multiple interruptions, forcing the match officials to reduce the game to 19 overs per side. Despite this, Mitchell Marsh played aggressively.

Where was the LSG vs RCB match played?

The LSG vs RCB match was played at the Ekana Stadium.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
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Krunal Pandya Nicholas Pooran LSG Vs RCB IPL 2026
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