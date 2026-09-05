BCCI Faces Asian Games Setback! IOA Rejects Special Accommodation Request

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI expressed concerns over standard Asian Games accommodation facilities.

IOA declined special treatment, allowing BCCI to arrange alternatives.

Men's 3-star, women's 4-star hotels assigned with twin-sharing.

BCCI Asian Games Accomodation: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been left with a decision to make over the accommodation of its players at the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) reportedly declined to arrange separate facilities for the cricket contingent. The issue centres on the standard of accommodation assigned to India's men's and women's teams, with the BCCI apparently seeking special arrangements for its cricketers.

The IOA, however, has maintained that the cricket teams cannot receive preferential treatment compared with athletes from other sports.

IOA Gives BCCI Freedom To Make Its Own Arrangements

According to a report by Times Of India, IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer revealed that BCCI CEO Hemang Amin had already been in contact with the association regarding the matter.

"BCCI CEO Hemang Amin got in touch with us, and we had a fruitful discussion. They are contemplating sending an advance team to Japan to assess the facilities,"

Read More: When Will BCCI Decide Rohit Sharma's Future? Date Revealed

The IOA has no objection to the BCCI conducting its own inspection before deciding whether the official arrangements will be suitable for the players. If the board opts against the Games-organised facilities, it will have to manage the alternative arrangements itself.

"The IOA is completely fine with that. Based on their assessment, they can decide whether they want to use the organisers' facilities or make their own arrangements," he added.

Twin-Sharing Rooms Raise BCCI Concerns

The organisers have already allocated hotels to India's two cricket teams. The men's side, led by Shreyas Iyer, has reportedly been assigned rooms at the three-star APA Hotel Nagoya Ekimae, while the women's team is set to stay at the four-star Meitetsu Grand Hotel.

The room-sharing arrangement has emerged as another point of concern, with accommodation reportedly based on twin sharing. The facilities are also below the five-star standard that the BCCI may prefer for its players.

The BCCI is expected to send an advance delegation to Japan to inspect the hotels and surrounding arrangements before making its final decision.