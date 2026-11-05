Goa SIR: Bombay High Court Orders ECI To Restore Names Of 6 Voters Deleted From Rolls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bombay High Court ordered ECI to restore six voters' names.

Court criticized ECI's automated voter deletion system, lacking due process.

High Court rejected ECI's plea to dismiss voter deletion petitions.

Court emphasized mandatory hearing before deleting citizens' voter registrations.

The Bombay High Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to restore the names of six voters, including Goa resident Paresh Salgaonkar and five members of his family, who were removed from the state's electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The order, passed by the Goa bench on Thursday, is being viewed as politically significant. A division bench comprising Justices Valmiki Menezes and Amit Jamsandekar delivered the verdict after hearing the matter for four days.

The court's direction came on petitions filed by voters who had challenged the deletion of their names from the electoral rolls and the rejection of their Form-8 applications. The ECI had sought the dismissal of the petitions.

The court directed the restoration of the names of Salgaonkar and his five family members from the Santa Cruz constituency within 10 days, after verification of their addresses. Their names had been deleted during the SIR despite their submission of Form-8 applications seeking changes to their addresses.

The High Court also rejected the Election Commission's plea seeking dismissal of the petitions, observing that the SIR process itself had not been challenged.

ECI Had Sought Postponement Of Hearing

Earlier, the Election Commission had requested the High Court to defer the hearing, citing a Supreme Court order asking it to stay proceedings on the writ petitions.

The ECI argued that the challenge in Goa concerned the entire SIR exercise, including the deletion of voters' names. The High Court, however, granted 10 days for the restoration of the names after address verification.

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What Did The High Court Say In Its Order?

According to a report by Bar and Bench, the High Court had previously observed that the proceedings before it were distinct from challenges to the SIR process in other states. The amendment process in Goa had already been completed.

The court also criticised the Election Commission's automated system, which directly deletes names from the electoral rolls when voters change their addresses.

The bench observed that requiring voters to sign an enumeration form for their previous address effectively forces them to make a false declaration.

It further pointed out the difficulties faced by voters whose Form-8 applications are rejected after they move to a new address. Such voters are then required to fill out Form 6, which requires them to declare that they are not registered elsewhere.

The court emphasised that statutory rules make it mandatory to give a person an opportunity to present their case before deleting their name from the electoral rolls. This requirement, it said, cannot be ignored during the amendment process.

The bench also reprimanded the Election Commission, observing that legal proceedings must be guided by statutory provisions rather than external public perception.

In its order, the court reminded the ECI that it is a constitutional institution entrusted with one of its most important duties: ensuring that no eligible citizen is deprived of the right to vote.

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