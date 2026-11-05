Trump's Midterm Setback: Why Indian Americans May Be Turning Away From Republicans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian Americans' political influence grows, preferences shift to Democrats.

Trump's policies, tariffs disappointed, shifting voters towards Democrats.

Rising expenses, immigration issues fueled dissatisfaction among Trump supporters.

The results of the US midterm elections have brought renewed attention to the growing political influence of Indian Americans, with experts pointing to a shift in the community's voting preferences amid dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump's policies.

Dhruv Jaishankar, executive director of ORF America, said that although Indian Americans account for a relatively small share of the electorate, their political influence is growing. He noted that the community makes up around 1 to 1.5 per cent of voters nationally but can play a significant role in certain constituencies.

Meanwhile, US Congressman Thanedar said Trump's immigration policies and tariffs have strained relations with both Indian Americans and India. He argued that unfulfilled promises and rising financial pressures have pushed members of the community towards the Democratic Party.

The anti-India rhetoric associated with the MAGA movement could further weaken Republican support among Indian-American voters, Jaishankar said. The shift has been particularly visible in states such as Texas, where Democrats made unexpected gains in the November 3 midterm elections.

Indian Americans' Voting Patterns Have Changed: Dhruv Jaishankar

Jaishankar said Indian Americans have traditionally been significant political donors to both parties, although their contributions have been particularly notable for the Democrats.

VIDEO | Washington: Democratic control of US Congress to constrain Trump, but he has lot of leeway on foreign policy, national security, says Dhruva Jaishankar, Executive Director, ORF America. #USMidTermElections2026 #USMidTermPoll2026 #PTIVideos (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2026

He pointed out that the community's voting preferences shifted to some extent during the 2024 presidential election, with greater support for Trump among young Indian-American men.

However, the majority of Indian-American voters continued to back the Democrats, with a gap of nearly 30 percentage points between the two parties.

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'Swing Of 10 Per Cent' Among Indian-American Voters

Jaishankar said the divide between Indian Americans supporting the Democrats and those backing the Republicans has widened in the latest election cycle.

While the gap between Democratic and Republican voters stood at around 30 percentage points in the last presidential election, pre-election data this year indicated that it had increased to 45-50 percentage points.

He said the figures suggested a swing of around 10 per cent among Indian-American voters.

Indian Americans Who Backed Trump In 2024 Disappointed: Thanedar

Thanedar said many Indian Americans had supported Trump in 2024, expecting his economic policies to benefit their families. However, the sharp rise in everyday expenses and the resulting financial difficulties have left many disappointed with that decision.

VIDEO | Michigan, USA: Congressman Sri Thanedar said, "Trump's immigration policies, tariffs hurt Indian-Americans and India ties; 'unfulfilled promises' shifted community towards Democrats." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/TNaBykMJhZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2026

He added that voters had also expected Trump's relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen ties between the two countries. Instead, Trump imposed heavy tariffs on Indian goods, creating tensions between the two trading partners.

Thanedar also pointed to immigration-related concerns, including restrictions on H-1B visas and significant delays in green card processing, as sources of frustration within the community. He said the US continued to need foreign technical talent to drive economic growth and innovation.

On the Democratic gains in the midterm elections, Thanedar said, "The Blue Wave seen in Congress was primarily the result of widespread dissatisfaction with Trump's aggressive actions, including the war with Iran and the imposition of tariffs beyond the jurisdiction of Congress. It should not be seen as a complete endorsement of the Democratic Party's agenda."

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