Israel Government Formation: Arab Parties Back Gadi Eisenkot, Deal Fresh Blow To Netanyahu

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arab parties endorse Gadi Eisenkot for prime minister.

Eisenkot's backing complicates Netanyahu's efforts to form government.

President Herzog initiates consultations for new government formation.

Eisenkot needs 67 seats, Netanyahu's bloc holds 53.

The Joint List, an alliance of Arab political groups in Israel, and the Arab-led Ra'am party have backed Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot as their choice for the country's next prime minister, potentially complicating Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to retain power.

The Joint List announced its decision on Thursday and is expected to formally recommend Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog during consultations on government formation, The Times of Israel reported. Eight lawmakers from Ra'am had already pledged their support to him.

The Joint List also said it would inform Herzog of its decision on Thursday evening and recommend that Eisenkot be tasked with forming the next government, AFP reported.

Eisenkot is seeking the backing of 67 members of Israel's 120-seat parliament, which would put him ahead of Netanyahu. The figures cited in the report include eight MPs from Ra'am and 11 from the Joint List. Arab-led parties won a record 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset in last week's general election.

Netanyahu's Likud-led bloc, meanwhile, holds 53 seats, although he may not be able to count on the support of all its members.

Eisenkot Had Earlier Ruled Out Arab Parties From His Government

The support from the Arab-led parties comes despite Eisenkot's earlier opposition to including them in his government.

In an interview with Channel 12 on September 26, the Yashar leader had said that Ra'am would not be part of his next government. At the time, he argued that no Arab or ultra-Orthodox party met his criteria for joining a coalition.

Eisenkot had said, "At the moment, I don't see any Arab or Haredi party that doesn't adhere to these principles. This includes Mansour Abbas. Therefore, they will not be part of my next government."

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Netanyahu's Support Base Faces Uncertainty

Netanyahu's prospects of forming the next government remain uncertain, with his bloc holding 53 seats. The Degel HaTorah faction within United Torah Judaism has said it will not recommend any candidate.

The ultra-Orthodox bloc has also distanced itself from Netanyahu, citing his government's failure to pass legislation exempting Haredi men from compulsory military service.

Herzog Begins Consultations On Government Formation

Meanwhile, President Isaac Herzog has resumed consultations with political parties after accepting the official results of last week's parliamentary elections. The process is aimed at determining which Knesset member should be tasked with forming the next government.

Herzog had earlier urged political parties to make every effort to avoid another election.

"Any sensible person who considers the security and diplomatic challenges we face, the changing regional situation around us, and the issues that divide us internally, will understand the enormous responsibility we shoulder," he said.

Herzog has met representatives of the Religious Zionism, Zehut, Shas and Yisrael Beytenu parties. He said the delegations had submitted their recommendations on which Knesset member should receive the mandate to form a government.

The President said consultations would continue on Thursday and that he would select a candidate only after the process was completed.

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