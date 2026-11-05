CJP Announces Kochi Anti-SIR Protest On November 7 After Delhi Crackdown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP announced anti-election revision protest in Kochi, November 7.

This marks CJP's first major protest after recent Delhi arrests.

Leaders previously arrested in Delhi protesting election revision exercise.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Thursday announced an anti-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) protest in Kochi, Kerala, on November 7, renewing its demand for the cancellation of the electoral roll revision exercise.

The demonstration, titled “Save Democracy! Cancel SIR!”, will be held at Rajendra Maidan from 4 pm, the party said in a post on X.

Save Democracy! Cancel SIR! Join Us - 7th November - 4 PM | Rajendra Maidan, Kochi 📍 https://t.co/yPY824x1mm — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) November 5, 2026

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke will participate in the protest, along with Vijay Mallangi, the party's south zone lead, and Aafreen Nawaz, its national secretary.

CJP's First Major Protest Move After Delhi Arrests

The Kochi demonstration marks CJP's first major move since some of its leaders were arrested in Delhi while attempting to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise.

Last month, Dipke, along with other CJP leaders, including Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, was detained by Delhi Police for attempting to organise a protest against Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar without permission.

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Jantar Mantar Denotification And Arrest Of CJP Leaders

The government subsequently denotified Jantar Mantar as a protest site. However, Das and Ranka later breached the site and waved the national flag to protest against the denotification.

They were arrested and spent a week in jail before being released after giving an undertaking to the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM). They agreed not to organise any further protests at Jantar Mantar for as long as the site remained denotified.

CJP Supported INDIA Bloc March But Skipped Rahul Gandhi's Rally

CJP extended support to the INDIA bloc's march in Delhi on November 1 but did not participate in the Rahul Gandhi-led rally to Ramlila Maidan.

ALSO READ: 'BJP Will Respond': Amit Shah Dares Rahul To Debate SIR In Parliament; Says Govt Ready For Spl Session