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English NewsNewsIndiaCJP Announces Kochi Anti-SIR Protest On November 7 After Delhi Crackdown

CJP Announces Kochi Anti-SIR Protest On November 7 After Delhi Crackdown

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke will participate in the protest, along with Vijay Mallangi, the party's south zone lead, and Aafreen Nawaz, its national secretary.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 08:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP announced anti-election revision protest in Kochi, November 7.
  • This marks CJP's first major protest after recent Delhi arrests.
  • Leaders previously arrested in Delhi protesting election revision exercise.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Thursday announced an anti-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) protest in Kochi, Kerala, on November 7, renewing its demand for the cancellation of the electoral roll revision exercise.

The demonstration, titled “Save Democracy! Cancel SIR!”, will be held at Rajendra Maidan from 4 pm, the party said in a post on X.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke will participate in the protest, along with Vijay Mallangi, the party's south zone lead, and Aafreen Nawaz, its national secretary.

CJP's First Major Protest Move After Delhi Arrests

The Kochi demonstration marks CJP's first major move since some of its leaders were arrested in Delhi while attempting to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise.

Last month, Dipke, along with other CJP leaders, including Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, was detained by Delhi Police for attempting to organise a protest against Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar without permission.

ALSO READ: ‘Solid Proof’: TN Minister Defends Anbil Mahesh’s Arrest In Rs 400-Cr Scam, Rules Out Vendetta

Jantar Mantar Denotification And Arrest Of CJP Leaders

The government subsequently denotified Jantar Mantar as a protest site. However, Das and Ranka later breached the site and waved the national flag to protest against the denotification.

They were arrested and spent a week in jail before being released after giving an undertaking to the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM). They agreed not to organise any further protests at Jantar Mantar for as long as the site remained denotified.

CJP Supported INDIA Bloc March But Skipped Rahul Gandhi's Rally

CJP extended support to the INDIA bloc's march in Delhi on November 1 but did not participate in the Rahul Gandhi-led rally to Ramlila Maidan.

ALSO READ: 'BJP Will Respond': Amit Shah Dares Rahul To Debate SIR In Parliament; Says Govt Ready For Spl Session

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest in Kochi?

The CJP is organizing an anti-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) protest to demand the cancellation of the electoral roll revision exercise. They have titled the demonstration

When and where will the CJP's protest take place?

The protest will be held in Kochi, Kerala, at Rajendra Maidan on November 7. It is scheduled to start from 4 pm.

Why is this protest significant for the CJP?

This Kochi demonstration is the CJP's first major protest since leaders were arrested in Delhi. They were detained for attempting to protest against the Chief Election Commissioner and the SIR exercise.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 07:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kochi November 7 Anti Sir Protest CJP Announces Kochi Anti-SIR Protest Delhi Crackdown
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