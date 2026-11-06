India Successfully Test-Fires Pralay Missile Off Odisha Coast; Induction Set To Be Imminent

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India successfully test-fired its indigenous Pralay quasi-ballistic missile.

Developed by DRDO, it carries 500-1000 kg conventional warheads.

Successful test makes missile induction into armed forces imminent.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for strengthening capabilities.

India on Thursday successfully test-fired its indigenously developed quasi-ballistic missile, Pralay, from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, marking another milestone in the country's defence capabilities.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the short-range surface-to-surface missile can carry conventional warheads, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Pralay has a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg. Following the successful test, the ministry said the missile's induction into the armed forces was imminent.

"With this successful test, the induction of the system has become imminent," the ministry said.

Rajnath Singh Hails Successful Missile Test

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the Defence Forces and industry partners on the successful flight-test.

He said the missile, equipped with advanced technologies, would further strengthen the military's technological capabilities and operational preparedness against emerging threats.

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“The test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials and successfully met all the stipulated objectives, as validated by data captured through various range instruments. This successful trial marks another significant milestone in strengthening India’s indigenous defence capabilities,” Singh wrote in a post on X.

DRDO successfully conducted the flight test of the indigenously developed Pralay Missile off the coast of Odisha today at 1110 hrs. The test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials and successfully met all the stipulated objectives, as validated by data captured through various range instruments. This successful trial marks another significant milestone in strengthening India’s indigenous defence capabilities. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 5, 2026

The Defence Ministry said all test objectives were fully achieved, as confirmed by data recorded through various range instruments deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur.

DRDO Labs, Bharat Dynamics Limited Involved In Development

The missile was indigenously developed by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, along with other DRDO laboratories, the ministry said.

Bharat Dynamics Limited, one of the development-cum-production partners, has manufactured the system.

The flight-test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials in the presence of senior DRDO officials, representatives from the defence forces and industry partners, according to the ministry.

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