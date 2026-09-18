BCCI Authorises Call On Ajit Agarkar’s Future, Office-Bearers To Decide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI authorized office-bearers to decide Ajit Agarkar's future.

Decision concerns his continuation as senior selection committee chairman.

Parthiv Patel reportedly emerged as potential successor if Agarkar leaves.

Ajit Agarkar BCCI Contract: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opened the door for a decision on the future of Ajit Agarkar and the men’s senior selection committee. Following the board’s 95th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai today, September 18, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed that the office-bearers have been authorised to take a call on the matter. The development comes amid growing speculation over whether Agarkar will continue as chairman of the senior selection committee.

BCCI VP Confirms Latest Development After AGM

After the AGM, Rajeev Shukla said the following, as quoted by PTI:

"Arun Singh Dhumal, Majumdar retain IPL governing council posts; AGM authorises office-bearers to take a decision on selectors,"

The AGM has effectively given the BCCI’s office-bearers the authority to determine the next step regarding the senior selection committee.

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The decision could determine whether Agarkar receives an extension or whether the board moves towards a change at the top of the panel.

Ajit Agarkar has been in charge of the senior selection committee during a significant period for Indian cricket.

His tenure has included major squad selections across formats, while the team is now entering an important phase in its preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Parthiv Patel Emerges As Potential Successor

According to The Times of India, Parthiv Patel has emerged as a leading option should the BCCI and Agarkar fail to agree on an extension.

His name has reportedly been discussed for several months, with a consensus having developed around him as a possible successor.

Patel brings extensive international experience to the discussion, having represented India in 25 Tests.

He is currently associated with Gujarat Titans as an assistant and batting coach, while also working as a commentator.

A move into the chief selector’s position would therefore represent a significant change in his role within Indian cricket.