The BCCI's office-bearers were authorized by the 95th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to decide on Ajit Agarkar's future and the men's senior selection committee. This decision allows them to determine if he receives an extension or if a change is made.
BCCI Authorises Call On Ajit Agarkar’s Future, Office-Bearers To Decide
BCCI has authorised its office-bearers to decide Ajit Agarkar’s future as chief selector, with Parthiv Patel emerging as a potential successor if he exits.
- BCCI authorized office-bearers to decide Ajit Agarkar's future.
- Decision concerns his continuation as senior selection committee chairman.
- Parthiv Patel reportedly emerged as potential successor if Agarkar leaves.
Ajit Agarkar BCCI Contract: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opened the door for a decision on the future of Ajit Agarkar and the men’s senior selection committee. Following the board’s 95th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai today, September 18, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed that the office-bearers have been authorised to take a call on the matter. The development comes amid growing speculation over whether Agarkar will continue as chairman of the senior selection committee.
BCCI VP Confirms Latest Development After AGM
After the AGM, Rajeev Shukla said the following, as quoted by PTI:
"Arun Singh Dhumal, Majumdar retain IPL governing council posts; AGM authorises office-bearers to take a decision on selectors,"
The AGM has effectively given the BCCI’s office-bearers the authority to determine the next step regarding the senior selection committee.
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The decision could determine whether Agarkar receives an extension or whether the board moves towards a change at the top of the panel.
Ajit Agarkar has been in charge of the senior selection committee during a significant period for Indian cricket.
His tenure has included major squad selections across formats, while the team is now entering an important phase in its preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Parthiv Patel Emerges As Potential Successor
According to The Times of India, Parthiv Patel has emerged as a leading option should the BCCI and Agarkar fail to agree on an extension.
His name has reportedly been discussed for several months, with a consensus having developed around him as a possible successor.
Patel brings extensive international experience to the discussion, having represented India in 25 Tests.
He is currently associated with Gujarat Titans as an assistant and batting coach, while also working as a commentator.
A move into the chief selector’s position would therefore represent a significant change in his role within Indian cricket.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the outcome of the BCCI's AGM regarding Ajit Agarkar?
Who is authorized to make the decision on Ajit Agarkar's role?
The BCCI's office-bearers have been given the authority by the 95th Annual General Meeting to make the final decision regarding Ajit Agarkar's continuation as chairman of the senior selection committee.
Who is being considered as a potential successor to Ajit Agarkar?
Parthiv Patel has emerged as a leading option to succeed Ajit Agarkar, should an extension not be agreed upon. His name has reportedly been discussed for several months as a possible successor.