Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on Monday, marking their first face-to-face interaction, with both sides expected to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties across several strategic and economic sectors.

The meeting follows Nepal Prime Minister Shah's arrival in India on Sunday on his first bilateral overseas visit. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met the Nepalese leader during his visit.

In a post on X after the meeting, Jaishankar highlighted the special relationship between the two neighbouring countries and said he looked forward to Shah's engagements with PM Modi.

The two prime ministers are expected to discuss cooperation in infrastructure, technology, connectivity, energy, hydropower, railways, climate change, disaster management and development partnerships. Several agreements aimed at taking bilateral cooperation forward are likely to be exchanged following their talks.

Projects, Air Connectivity And Economic Cooperation On Agenda

According to official sources, the two leaders are expected to virtually inaugurate several completed projects. They will also participate in foundation stone-laying ceremonies for new initiatives.

Improving air connectivity is another important issue likely to feature in the discussions. Shah is expected to renew Nepal's demand for two-way, low-altitude air entry corridors through Indian airspace near its western border entry points.

The proposed air routes are considered crucial for Nepal's aviation sector, particularly for attracting international airlines and ensuring the commercial viability of its newly developed Bhairahawa airport.

Nepal is also seeking an economic assistance package worth $2 billion from India. The issue could come up during the discussions between the two leaders.

Joint Vision Document Likely To Be Released

India and Nepal have finalised a joint vision document outlining the future direction of their bilateral relationship. The document is expected to be released after the Modi-Shah meeting.

An official source said the visit comes at a time when both countries share considerable common ground on economic growth, social development, infrastructure expansion, technological advancement, climate change and natural disaster management.

The discussions are expected to provide political direction to bilateral cooperation and establish a roadmap for engagement between the two countries over the coming years.

Will The Boundary Issue Come Up?

The Nepalese prime minister may also raise the longstanding boundary issue during his meeting with PM Modi. However, the matter is not expected to become a major point of disagreement during the talks.

India considers its relationship with Nepal a unique and comprehensive partnership, rooted in mutual trust, an open border, shared cultural traditions and close people-to-people connections.

Government sources also underlined India's position as Nepal's largest trade, transit and investment partner. Nepal enjoys duty-free access to the Indian market, which is also its biggest export destination. India accounts for approximately 80 per cent of Nepal's goods exports, according to the sources.