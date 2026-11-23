Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India A suffered 48-run defeat against Pakistan A in Rising Stars Asia Cup.

Captain Tilak Varma regretted lacking batting support.

Fans criticized Varma's comments, questioning his leadership.

India A captain Tilak Varma's post-match assessment has become a talking point after his side suffered a 48-run defeat against Pakistan A in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. Despite producing a fighting century, Tilak could not prevent India A from falling short, and his comments about the team's batting support have attracted criticism from fans online. The remarks drew a wave of reactions online, with several fans questioning his statements.

Tilak Varma's Comments After Pakistan Defeat

Reflecting on the defeat, Tilak had highlighted the importance of the partnership with Shahbaz but felt the outcome could have been different had the latter stayed longer.

"The way Abhishek started and, in between, the way Shahbaz put together a partnership with me, that was crucial. But unfortunately, when we wanted to accelerate, Shahbaz got out."

"Otherwise, if he could have stayed for another two overs or something like that, then I could have finished the game,"

Read More: 'Absolutely No Doubt': AB de Villiers Makes His Stance Clear On Sandpaper Scandal

The India A skipper also stressed that winning mattered more to him than individual performances.

"For me, the best thing is winning the game. If we don't win the game, then it's not the best for me. But I always want to take it as deep as possible. Today, I was looking to do that. If any other batsman could have given me support, then I could have finished the game."

Social Media Reacts To Tilak's Remarks

Here's how many on social media reacted to what Tilak Varma had to say after the India vs Pakistan match:

@vikrantgupta73 Winning and loosing is a part of game but why throw your teammates under the bus. It is pathetic https://t.co/hiadP2wp4U — Guddu (@nammu_92) November 23, 2026

Those in between 45-50 overs where he played without intent will make him regret. — Bijendra B Rajput (@brajput868) November 23, 2026

Tilak Varma bottled a easy victory just to satisfy his obsession with scoring a century, and now he has the AUDACITY to blame his teammates!



"If any other batsman could have given me support, then I could have finished the game." — NiiK (@ClassyNiikX) November 23, 2026

Such distasteful take. He should've taken all the blame. I know others failed too, but it was his innings that made us lose — sRhCult🧡 🦚 (@Partofmegamafia) November 23, 2026

It says so much about him as a leader or the lack of it. — Bhavnoor Bhatia (@BhavnoorSB) November 23, 2026

Tilak talked about not receiving support from other batsmen, when in fact he should have played a better supporting role by at least rotating the strike and letting batsmen like Abhishek Sharma get more of the strike. This ultra-cautious zero-risk approach has haunted him. — Kittu Kolluri (@kittukolluri) November 23, 2026

Why he didn't say in post match presentation that Abhishek and Shahbaz got out due to his tuk tuk innings.🤡 — ProudIndian 🇮🇳 🕉️ (@LazyPers0n) November 23, 2026

Chasing 314, India A were eventually dismissed for 265 in 49.1 overs.

Hasan Nawaz and Ali Raza picked up three wickets apiece, while Mohammad Imran Randhawa claimed two.

Pakistan A secured their semi-final berth with this victory, with Hasan Nawaz earning Player of the Match honours for his all-round display.