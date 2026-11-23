De Villiers believes the entire Australian team was aware of the ball-tampering incident. He also suggested it occurred in previous matches, specifically mentioning Port Elizabeth and Durban.
'Absolutely No Doubt': AB de Villiers Makes His Stance Clear On Sandpaper Scandal
AB de Villiers has weighed in on Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal, which has resurfaced following fresh revelations by Usman Khawaja.
- AB de Villiers believes entire Australian team about knew ball-tampering.
- Comments follow Khawaja's book, alleging prior tampering instances.
- Australian camp divided; some support, others deny allegations.
AB de Villiers Sandpapergate: The controversy surrounding Australia's infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal has taken another turn, with former South African captain AB de Villiers making a startling remark about the extent of players' knowledge of the incident. The cricket great believes the entire Australian team was aware of the ball-tampering. De Villiers' comments, as quoted by nine.com.au, come amid renewed debate following revelations made by Australian opener Usman Khawaja in his autobiography, Sabr.
De Villiers Questions Timing Of Khawaja's Revelations
Speaking about the latest developments, de Villiers was careful not to single out individuals but made it clear that he had strong views on the matter.
"I'm not here to burn any individuals or say one is right and the other is wrong. I have strong feelings about a couple of things that I might share here,"
The former South African batter also addressed Khawaja's decision to discuss the controversy in his book, while expressing sympathy for those who remain caught up in the fallout.
"Usman, there's nothing wrong with him releasing the book. The timing is obviously a bit weird, given it's 2026 now."
"It's become really personal for all the people involved, and I do have sympathy for them. Obviously not sympathy for what took place on that day and who knows how many games before then,"
"I see everyone is sort of admitting that it also happened in Port Elizabeth. I can tell you very clearly that Durban was no different. Go look at the footage. Absolutely no doubt in my mind," he added.
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Australian Camp Divided Over Allegations
The fresh claims have also exposed differing views within the Australian camp.
Australia captain Pat Cummins and veteran pacer Mitchell Starc have disagreed with the allegations.
David Warner and Bancroft, on the other hand, have supported Khawaja's account.
The 2018 scandal resulted in suspensions for Steve Smith, Warner and Bancroft, and de Villiers' latest remarks have added another layer to a controversy that continues to divide opinion.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AB de Villiers' main claim regarding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal?
What prompted the renewed debate about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal?
The renewed debate was sparked by revelations made by Australian opener Usman Khawaja in his autobiography,
How have members of the Australian team reacted to the recent allegations?
Captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have disagreed with the claims. Conversely, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have supported Khawaja's account.
What was AB de Villiers' opinion on the timing of Usman Khawaja's revelations?
De Villiers commented that the timing of Khawaja's book, released in 2026, was