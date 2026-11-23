Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AB de Villiers believes entire Australian team about knew ball-tampering.

Comments follow Khawaja's book, alleging prior tampering instances.

Australian camp divided; some support, others deny allegations.

AB de Villiers Sandpapergate: The controversy surrounding Australia's infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal has taken another turn, with former South African captain AB de Villiers making a startling remark about the extent of players' knowledge of the incident. The cricket great believes the entire Australian team was aware of the ball-tampering. De Villiers' comments, as quoted by nine.com.au, come amid renewed debate following revelations made by Australian opener Usman Khawaja in his autobiography, Sabr.

De Villiers Questions Timing Of Khawaja's Revelations

Speaking about the latest developments, de Villiers was careful not to single out individuals but made it clear that he had strong views on the matter.

"I'm not here to burn any individuals or say one is right and the other is wrong. I have strong feelings about a couple of things that I might share here,"

The former South African batter also addressed Khawaja's decision to discuss the controversy in his book, while expressing sympathy for those who remain caught up in the fallout.

"Usman, there's nothing wrong with him releasing the book. The timing is obviously a bit weird, given it's 2026 now."

"It's become really personal for all the people involved, and I do have sympathy for them. Obviously not sympathy for what took place on that day and who knows how many games before then,"

"I see everyone is sort of admitting that it also happened in Port Elizabeth. I can tell you very clearly that Durban was no different. Go look at the footage. Absolutely no doubt in my mind," he added.

Also Check || WATCH: Pakistan Bowler's Heated Reaction As Harshit Rana Walks Back After Duck

Australian Camp Divided Over Allegations

The fresh claims have also exposed differing views within the Australian camp.

Australia captain Pat Cummins and veteran pacer Mitchell Starc have disagreed with the allegations.

David Warner and Bancroft, on the other hand, have supported Khawaja's account.

The 2018 scandal resulted in suspensions for Steve Smith, Warner and Bancroft, and de Villiers' latest remarks have added another layer to a controversy that continues to divide opinion.