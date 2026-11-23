Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FDA Commissioner Munde cautions against misleading protein supplement claims.

Commissioner stresses verifying product claims and proper licensing for sellers.

Munde recommends exercise and natural protein for muscle growth.

Several natural protein sources are suggested for daily intake.

The use of protein supplements and other health products has come under scrutiny, with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Munde cautioning young people against misleading marketing claims. He has raised concerns over how these products are branded, promoted and consumed, stressing that buyers must verify their claims before using them. Munde also advised people looking to build muscle to focus on regular exercise and natural sources of protein rather than relying solely on supplements.

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FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde Warns Against Misleading Protein Supplement Claims

Speaking about the issue, Tukaram Munde said that protein supplements and products marketed as nutraceuticals are often promoted and consumed incorrectly. He questioned the branding, advertising and claims made by manufacturers, talking about the need to establish whether these promises are genuine.

He also underlined the importance of regulatory checks, stating that only licensed sellers are permitted to sell these products. Those without the required licences cannot legally sell them.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Munde says, "These health supplements, be it protein or the claimed nutraceutical items, are being presented in a very wrong way and are being used in a very wrong way. The branding, marketing or the kind of claims being made are wrong. It is important to check whether the claims are true or not. That is why only those who have a license are allowed to sell it. Those who are not licensed cannot sell it... Therefore, all the students, the young generation, who are using it for protein purposes and health benefit purposes should be very careful. It does not build muscle. To build muscle, you will have to exercise and eat natural protein. No one knows whether the protein that is being told to you is the correct protein or not... Read what is written on the label and check whether it is correct or not..." — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026

Young People Advised To Choose Natural Protein For Muscle Growth

Munde urged students and young people who consume protein supplements for fitness and other health benefits to exercise caution. He clarified that simply taking protein supplements does not automatically lead to muscle growth.

He said, "Therefore, all the students, the young generation, who are using it for protein purposes and health benefit purposes should be very careful. It does not build muscle. To build muscle, you will have to exercise and eat natural protein. No one knows whether the protein that is being told to you is the correct protein or not. Read what is written on the label and check whether it is correct or not..."

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5 Natural Protein Sources To Add To Your Diet

If you're looking to increase your protein intake through everyday foods, here are five natural sources to consider:

Eggs: A convenient source of protein that can be included in breakfast or other meals.

A convenient source of protein that can be included in breakfast or other meals. Milk: Provides protein and can easily become part of your daily diet.

Provides protein and can easily become part of your daily diet. Paneer: A popular vegetarian protein source that can be added to several dishes.

A popular vegetarian protein source that can be added to several dishes. Lentils (Dal): An everyday staple that provides plant-based protein.

An everyday staple that provides plant-based protein. Chickpeas (Chana): A versatile source of plant protein that can be included in salads, curries and snacks.

A versatile source of plant protein that can be included in salads, curries and snacks. Pumpkin Seeds: A handy addition to salads, smoothies and breakfast bowls, they provide protein along with other nutrients.

A handy addition to salads, smoothies and breakfast bowls, they provide protein along with other nutrients. Peanuts: Contain protein and healthy fats, making them a convenient snack option.

Contain protein and healthy fats, making them a convenient snack option. Soybeans: One of the richer plant-based protein sources, soybeans can be included in several dishes.

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