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English NewsSportsCricketSouth Africa Suffer Another Blow! Key Pacer Ruled Out After Rabada

South Africa Suffer Another Blow! Key Pacer Ruled Out After Rabada

South Africa have suffered another injury blow as Lungi Ngidi misses the Australia ODI series with a hamstring injury, joining Kagiso Rabada and Ottneil Baartman.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lungi Ngidi ruled out of Australia ODIs with hamstring injury.
  • His Test series availability remains uncertain following other injuries.
  • Young Nqobani Mokoena replaces Ngidi in the South Africa squad.

Lungi Ngidi Injured: South Africa’s preparations for the Australia series have taken another hit, with fast bowler Lungi Ngidi ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series at home. Cricket South Africa confirmed on Friday that the pacer will miss the contest after sustaining a hamstring injury. The setback comes after Ottneil Baartman and Kagiso Rabada were also forced out of the ODI series because of injuries. Ngidi’s absence leaves South Africa without another experienced pace option ahead of the opening ODI on September 24.

Ngidi picked up the injury while representing the Titans in a first-class match against the Dolphins. Medical scans subsequently confirmed a problem with his right hamstring, with the bowler now set to undergo rehabilitation.

Ngidi’s Test Availability Still Unclear

While Ngidi has been ruled out of the ODI leg, South Africa have not yet determined whether he will recover in time for the subsequent three-Test series against Australia.

Cricket South Africa provided an update on the pacer’s condition on social media.

"Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the three-match Dafabet ODI series against Australia with a right hamstring injury. His availability for the subsequent Test series will be assessed closer to the start of the series."

Read More: Who Will Replace Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector? What We Know So Far

The Test series will follow the three ODIs, giving Ngidi some additional recovery time.

Nqobani Mokoena has been added to the 50-over squad as replacement.

20-Year-Old Mokoena Gets The Call

With Ngidi unavailable, South Africa have turned to 20-year-old Nkobani Mokoena as his replacement.

The young fast bowler has already made his international debut, featuring during the ODI series against Namibia.

Mokoena now gets an opportunity against a much stronger Australian side and will be part of a South African pace attack that has undergone significant changes even before the series begins.

The youngster’s elevation comes after Baartman was ruled out with a left hamstring injury sustained while playing for the Dolphins against the Titans.

Duane Jansen was subsequently brought into the squad as Baartman’s replacement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Lungi Ngidi unavailable for the upcoming ODI series?

Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Australia due to a right hamstring injury. He sustained the injury while representing the Titans in a first-class match.

Who has replaced Lungi Ngidi in the South Africa ODI squad?

Nqobani Mokoena, a 20-year-old fast bowler, has been added to the 50-over squad as Lungi Ngidi's replacement. He has previously made his international debut.

Will Lungi Ngidi recover in time for the Test series against Australia?

His availability for the subsequent Test series against Australia is currently unclear. Cricket South Africa will assess his condition closer to the start of that series.

Are there other injured fast bowlers in the South African squad?

Yes, Ottneil Baartman and Kagiso Rabada were also forced out of the ODI series due to injuries. Duane Jansen was brought in as Baartman's replacement.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kagiso Rabada Lungi Ngidi South Africa Vs Australia
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