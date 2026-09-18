South Africa Suffer Another Blow! Key Pacer Ruled Out After Rabada

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lungi Ngidi ruled out of Australia ODIs with hamstring injury.

His Test series availability remains uncertain following other injuries.

Young Nqobani Mokoena replaces Ngidi in the South Africa squad.

Lungi Ngidi Injured: South Africa’s preparations for the Australia series have taken another hit, with fast bowler Lungi Ngidi ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series at home. Cricket South Africa confirmed on Friday that the pacer will miss the contest after sustaining a hamstring injury. The setback comes after Ottneil Baartman and Kagiso Rabada were also forced out of the ODI series because of injuries. Ngidi’s absence leaves South Africa without another experienced pace option ahead of the opening ODI on September 24.

Ngidi picked up the injury while representing the Titans in a first-class match against the Dolphins. Medical scans subsequently confirmed a problem with his right hamstring, with the bowler now set to undergo rehabilitation.

Ngidi’s Test Availability Still Unclear

While Ngidi has been ruled out of the ODI leg, South Africa have not yet determined whether he will recover in time for the subsequent three-Test series against Australia.

Cricket South Africa provided an update on the pacer’s condition on social media.

"Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the three-match Dafabet ODI series against Australia with a right hamstring injury. His availability for the subsequent Test series will be assessed closer to the start of the series."

Read More: Who Will Replace Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector? What We Know So Far

The Test series will follow the three ODIs, giving Ngidi some additional recovery time.

Nqobani Mokoena has been added to the 50-over squad as replacement.

20-Year-Old Mokoena Gets The Call

With Ngidi unavailable, South Africa have turned to 20-year-old Nkobani Mokoena as his replacement.

The young fast bowler has already made his international debut, featuring during the ODI series against Namibia.

Mokoena now gets an opportunity against a much stronger Australian side and will be part of a South African pace attack that has undergone significant changes even before the series begins.

The youngster’s elevation comes after Baartman was ruled out with a left hamstring injury sustained while playing for the Dolphins against the Titans.

Duane Jansen was subsequently brought into the squad as Baartman’s replacement.