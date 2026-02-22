Monjurul Islam has been banned by the BCB due to serious allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact made by cricketer Jahanara Alam.
BCB Bans Monjurul Islam Over Sexual Assault Allegations From 2022 World Cup
Monjurul, a former left-arm pacer for Bangladesh, has firmly rejected the allegations. He described the accusations as “baseless and untrue”.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially banned former national selector and women’s team manager Monjurul Islam from all cricket-related activities. This decisive move follows a formal investigation into serious allegations of sexual harassment and "inappropriate physical contact" leveled against him by veteran pacer Jahanara Alam. The controversy erupted in late 2025 when Jahanara Alam, one of Bangladesh's most decorated women's cricketers, went public during a YouTube interview.
The Allegations
Misconduct: Jahanara alleged that during the 2022 Women’s World Cup in South Africa, Monjurul made improper physical contact with players under the guise of "encouragement."
Privacy Violations: She further claimed that he frequently asked for "extremely private health-related information" that was outside his professional scope.
Systemic Failure: Pacer Jahanara stated she had reported these incidents to BCB Women's Wing as early as 2021, but no meaningful action was taken at the time.
BCB’s Final Ruling
Following a three-month probe conducted by the board’s disciplinary committee, BCB issued its verdict in February 2026.
Total Ban: Monjurul is prohibited from holding any administrative, coaching, or managerial position within the BCB or any of its affiliated leagues (including the DPL and BPL).
BCB Statement: The board emphasized a "zero-tolerance policy" toward harassment, stating that the ban was necessary to "uphold the dignity of the sport and ensure a safe environment for female athletes."
Monjurul Islam's Response
Monjurul, a former left-arm seamer who represented Bangladesh in 17 Tests and 34 ODIs between 1999 and 2004, has categorically denied the charges. Currently based in China for a coaching assignment, he dismissed the claims as "baseless and false," arguing that his actions were always intended as professional mentorship.
The ban marks a big moment for Bangladesh cricket, as it is one of the first times a high-ranking official has been held accountable for non-field misconduct following a player's public outcry.
