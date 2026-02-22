Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BCB Bans Monjurul Islam Over Sexual Assault Allegations From 2022 World Cup

Monjurul, a former left-arm pacer for Bangladesh, has firmly rejected the allegations. He described the accusations as “baseless and untrue”.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 09:01 PM (IST)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially banned former national selector and women’s team manager Monjurul Islam from all cricket-related activities. This decisive move follows a formal investigation into serious allegations of sexual harassment and "inappropriate physical contact" leveled against him by veteran pacer Jahanara Alam. The controversy erupted in late 2025 when Jahanara Alam, one of Bangladesh's most decorated women's cricketers, went public during a YouTube interview.

The Allegations

Misconduct: Jahanara alleged that during the 2022 Women’s World Cup in South Africa, Monjurul made improper physical contact with players under the guise of "encouragement."

Privacy Violations: She further claimed that he frequently asked for "extremely private health-related information" that was outside his professional scope.

Systemic Failure: Pacer Jahanara stated she had reported these incidents to BCB Women's Wing as early as 2021, but no meaningful action was taken at the time.

BCB’s Final Ruling

Following a three-month probe conducted by the board’s disciplinary committee, BCB issued its verdict in February 2026.

Total Ban: Monjurul is prohibited from holding any administrative, coaching, or managerial position within the BCB or any of its affiliated leagues (including the DPL and BPL).

BCB Statement: The board emphasized a "zero-tolerance policy" toward harassment, stating that the ban was necessary to "uphold the dignity of the sport and ensure a safe environment for female athletes."

Monjurul Islam's Response

Monjurul, a former left-arm seamer who represented Bangladesh in 17 Tests and 34 ODIs between 1999 and 2004, has categorically denied the charges. Currently based in China for a coaching assignment, he dismissed the claims as "baseless and false," arguing that his actions were always intended as professional mentorship.

The ban marks a big moment for Bangladesh cricket, as it is one of the first times a high-ranking official has been held accountable for non-field misconduct following a player's public outcry.

Also on ABP Live | Why T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal & Final Venues Remain Unconfirmed

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Monjurul Islam been banned from all cricket-related activities?

Monjurul Islam has been banned by the BCB due to serious allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact made by cricketer Jahanara Alam.

What specific allegations were made against Monjurul Islam?

Jahanara Alam alleged that Monjurul made improper physical contact under the guise of 'encouragement' and asked for private health information during the 2022 Women's World Cup.

When did Jahanara Alam first report these incidents?

Jahanara Alam stated she reported the incidents to the BCB Women's Wing as early as 2021, prior to going public in late 2025.

What is the extent of Monjurul Islam's ban?

Monjurul Islam is banned from any administrative, coaching, or managerial position within the BCB and its affiliated leagues.

Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 09:01 PM (IST)
