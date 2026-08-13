WATCH: Taskin Ahmed’s Bizarre Tongue-Out Dance After Green's Wicket Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Taskin Ahmed celebrated uniquely after dismissing Cameron Green.

Bangladesh pacers claimed four crucial Australian wickets before lunch.

Australia reached 74/4, struggling against Bangladesh's strong start.

Bangladesh vs Australia: Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed grabbed attention for more than just his bowling during the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Darwin. After dismissing Cameron Green, Taskin broke into an unusual celebration that quickly became a talking point on social media.

Green had looked comfortable on a tricky surface but his stay ended after just 13 balls. Taskin's delivery prompted the Australian all-rounder to attempt a flick towards the leg side, but he miscued the shot.

The ball went towards mid-wicket, where Mushfiqur Rahim completed a sharp catch. Taskin immediately broke into a brief dance, sticking his tongue out as his Bangladesh teammates ran towards Rahim to celebrate the wicket.

The unusual moment was captured on camera and soon began circulating on social media.

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WATCH: Taskin’s Celebration After Green’s Wicket

The wicket was particularly important for Bangladesh, who made an excellent start after Australia captain Pat Cummins chose to bat first.

Bangladesh's fast bowlers made the most of the helpful conditions at Darwin's Top End.

Hasan Mahmud struck twice in the opening session, while Ebadot Hossain also picked up a wicket as Australia slipped to 74/4 before the first interval.

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Australia Struggle On Testing Darwin Surface

Australia had raced to 45 without losing a wicket before Hasan Mahmud changed the momentum.

Jake Weatherald, playing in front of his home crowd in Darwin, made 23 off 37 balls before edging his attempt at a wide delivery and losing his wicket.

Travis Head followed soon after for 22, chopping a delivery from Hasan onto his stumps as Australia slipped to 52/2.

Ebadot then removed Marnus Labuschagne, who was caught by Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

The fast bowler also came close to dismissing Steve Smith, but Bangladesh could not hold on to a chance at third slip.

Green's dismissal shortly before lunch completed a highly productive opening session for Bangladesh.

Smith remained unbeaten on seven at the interval.

Australia Begin Packed Test Schedule

The first Test marks Australia's first Test against Bangladesh on home soil since 2003.

Cummins returned to Test cricket for only his second match in 13 months and leads an Australian attack featuring Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and veteran spinner Nathan Lyon.

The two-Test Top End series also marks the beginning of a demanding 12-month period for Australia, with the team scheduled to play 20 Tests, including assignments in South Africa, India and England.

For Bangladesh, however, the immediate focus is on maintaining the pressure after a strong opening session in Darwin.