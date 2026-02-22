Why T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal & Final Venues Remain Unconfirmed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal and Final Venue: T20 World Cup began on February 7th. A total of 20 teams participated in tournament, of which eight have advanced to Super 8 stage. The matches in Super 8 stage have also begun, but it is still unclear where T20 World Cup semi-finals and final will be played.

T20 World Cup 2026 is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Consequentially, some matches were to be played in India and some in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, none of Pakistan's matches were to be played in India, as a hybrid model was agreed upon between BCCI and PCB under ICC mediation before 2025 Champions Trophy.

This hybrid model means that matches between India and Pakistan in ICC events from 2024-27 will be held at neutral venues. But what does this hybrid model have to do with the semi-finals and final of the T20 World Cup 2026?

The Pakistan Factor Behind Uncertainty

The venues for 2026 T20 World Cup semi-finals and final have not yet been revealed, and Pakistan is the main reason behind this. Pakistan will play its matches in Sri Lanka. In fact, if it reaches the semi-finals, its semi-final will be played in Sri Lanka. If Pakistan does not reach the semi-finals, that match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second semi-final will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The venue of the final will depend on whether Pakistan reaches the final or not. If Pakistan makes it to the final, the final will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. If Pakistan fails to reach the final, the final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.