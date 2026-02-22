Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWhy T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal & Final Venues Remain Unconfirmed

Why T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal & Final Venues Remain Unconfirmed

Ahmedabad or Colombo? T20 World Cup 2026 final venue is currently a "floating" destination, with Pakistan's performance in Super 8s serving as the ultimate deciding factor.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 07:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal and Final Venue: T20 World Cup began on February 7th. A total of 20 teams participated in tournament, of which eight have advanced to Super 8 stage. The matches in Super 8 stage have also begun, but it is still unclear where T20 World Cup semi-finals and final will be played.

T20 World Cup 2026 is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Consequentially, some matches were to be played in India and some in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, none of Pakistan's matches were to be played in India, as a hybrid model was agreed upon between BCCI and PCB under ICC mediation before 2025 Champions Trophy.

This hybrid model means that matches between India and Pakistan in ICC events from 2024-27 will be held at neutral venues. But what does this hybrid model have to do with the semi-finals and final of the T20 World Cup 2026?

The Pakistan Factor Behind Uncertainty

The venues for 2026 T20 World Cup semi-finals and final have not yet been revealed, and Pakistan is the main reason behind this. Pakistan will play its matches in Sri Lanka. In fact, if it reaches the semi-finals, its semi-final will be played in Sri Lanka. If Pakistan does not reach the semi-finals, that match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second semi-final will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The venue of the final will depend on whether Pakistan reaches the final or not. If Pakistan makes it to the final, the final will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. If Pakistan fails to reach the final, the final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the semi-finals and final of the T20 World Cup 2026 be held?

The venues are not yet finalized and depend on Pakistan's progress. If Pakistan reaches a semi-final, it will be played in Sri Lanka.

What happens if Pakistan does not reach the semi-finals?

If Pakistan doesn't make it to the semi-finals, one semi-final will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and the other at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where will the final be played if Pakistan reaches it?

If Pakistan reaches the final, the championship match will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

What is the backup venue for the final if Pakistan doesn't reach it?

Should Pakistan not qualify for the final, the championship match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup 2026 T20 WC Super 8 T20 WorldCup 2026 Final T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
