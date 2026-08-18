He was admitted to a private hospital after experiencing chest pain and discomfort. Doctors performed an angioplasty, and he remains under medical observation.
WATCH: Basit Ali Talks Cricket From Hospital Bed After Heart Attack, Discusses IND vs SL Test
Basit Ali joined a cricket show from his hospital bed after an angioplasty, discussing the India vs Sri Lanka Test and backing Kuldeep Yadav to shine.
- Former cricketer Basit Ali hospitalized for chest pain, underwent angioplasty.
- Despite hospitalization, Ali discussed cricket during India-Sri Lanka Test.
- Ali assessed match situation, predicted Kuldeep Yadav's strong performance.
Basit Ali Hospitalized: Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali surprised viewers by joining a cricket discussion from his hospital bed while recovering after reportedly suffering a heart attack in Karachi. The 55-year-old was admitted to a private hospital after experiencing chest pain and discomfort. Doctors performed an angioplasty, and Basit remains under medical observation. Despite his condition, the former Pakistan batsman appeared on The Game Plan, a YouTube cricket show, to follow the ongoing India vs Sri Lanka Test in Galle.
Basit Ali Is A True Example Of A Strong Spirit. Despite Being Hospitalized & Undergoing Treatment, He Still Provided Updates On The Cricket Test Match Being Played Between India & Sri Lanka. @BasitAOfficial @ImNajeebH #Cricket #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/IkjpZ8T0xZ— Gurtej Singh (@GGurtej) August 18, 2026
Basit Ali Discusses Test While Lying In Hospital
Basit Ali was on his hospital bed during the conversation but remained keen to get the latest updates from the match.
He asked the host about the situation in the Test before offering his assessment of Sri Lanka's position. With India holding a commanding advantage, Basit felt the hosts had very limited avenues to avoid defeat.
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"Baarish hi bacha payegi ye Test match Sri Lanka ke liye (only rain can save the Test match for Sri Lanka)"
The former cricketer then turned his attention to India's bowling attack and specifically asked about Kuldeep Yadav's performance.
When told that Kuldeep had managed just one wicket in the first innings, Basit immediately backed the spinner to produce a much stronger performance when India bowl again.
"Kuldeep ke na chaar out likhlo abhi se apne parche pe (“Write down four outs for Kuldeep on your scorecard from now itself),"
Cricket Still On Basit’s Mind During Health Scare
The appearance offered an unusual glimpse of Basit Ali's passion for cricket, with the former international discussing the match despite recovering in hospital.
He made his Pakistan debut at the age of 22 and played 19 Tests and 50 ODIs during his international career.
As for statistics, Basit Ali scored 858 Test runs, including one century and five fifties, while his ODI tally stood at 1,265 runs with one hundred and nine half-centuries.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Basit Ali hospitalized?
What did Basit Ali do while in the hospital?
Despite being hospitalized, he joined 'The Game Plan,' a YouTube cricket show, from his hospital bed to discuss the ongoing India vs Sri Lanka Test.
What was Basit Ali's assessment of the India vs Sri Lanka Test match?
He felt Sri Lanka had very limited avenues to avoid defeat, stating 'only rain can save the Test match.' He also backed Kuldeep Yadav to perform stronger.
What was Basit Ali's international cricket career like?
Basit Ali made his Pakistan debut at 22, playing 19 Tests and 50 ODIs. He scored 858 Test runs and 1,265 ODI runs, including one century in each format.