Not MS Dhoni! This Star India Wicketkeeper Has Scored Most Test Centuries

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishabh Pant holds most Test centuries as Indian wicketkeeper.

Pant surpassed MS Dhoni's record of six Test centuries.

His aggressive batting brings match-winning performances and faster milestones.

Most Test Centuries As India Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant has a major achievement to his name, which adds greatly his growing Test cricket legacy. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman holds the record for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper, moving ahead of former captain MS Dhoni. Pant has already established himself as one of India's most influential red-ball batsmen, and his latest milestone further underlines his impact since making his Test debut in 2018.

Rishabh Pant Ahead Of Dhoni

Rishabh Pant has eight Test centuries to his name while batting as India's wicketkeeper, putting him at the top of the country's all-time list.

Dhoni, who previously held the record, finished his Test career with six centuries as wicketkeeper.

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Wriddhiman Saha follows with three, while Farokh Engineer and Syed Kirmani each registered two.

The gap between Pant and Dhoni is particularly notable given the former captain's enormous contribution to Indian cricket.

Pant, however, has needed considerably less time to establish himself at the top of the wicketkeeper-batsman rankings. With his Test career still ongoing, he has an opportunity to extend the record even further.

Pant’s Fearless Batting Sets Him Apart

Pant's numbers are only part of the story. His aggressive approach has made him one of the most unpredictable batsmen in Test cricket, particularly when his team is under pressure.

The left-hander has repeatedly produced match-changing performances in challenging overseas conditions.

His ability to attack fast bowlers and spinners while maintaining the tempo of an innings has become a defining feature of his Test career.

That fearless approach has also produced some remarkable landmarks away from home.

Historic Double-Century Feat At Headingley

Pant produced one of his most memorable Test performances during India's 2025 clash against England at Headingley.

He scored centuries in both innings of the match, becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to achieve the feat in a Test.

The performance added another remarkable chapter to his already impressive record.

Pant's rise has therefore been about more than simply replacing Dhoni behind the stumps. His batting has given India an additional match-winner in the middle order, while his consistency has helped him establish a unique place among the country's greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen.