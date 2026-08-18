IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: KL Rahul Hugs & Kisses Devdutt Padikkal After Incredible DRS Rescue

WATCH: KL Rahul Hugs & Kisses Devdutt Padikkal After Incredible DRS Rescue

KL Rahul celebrated a successful DRS review with a special gesture for Devdutt Padikkal after his teammate urged him to challenge an LBW call against Sri Lanka.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Devdutt Padikkal convinced KL Rahul to review LBW decision.
  • DRS overturned decision; ball was going over stumps.
  • Rahul hugged Padikkal, thanking him for the crucial call.

KL Rahul Hugs Devdutt Padikkal: KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal produced quite a memorable moment during the first India vs Sri Lanka Test in Galle on Day 4 after a successful DRS review gave the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman a crucial reprieve. With Sri Lanka applying pressure, Rahul was struck on the pads by left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya. The appeal was convincing enough for the umpire to raise his finger, leaving Rahul facing what initially appeared to be a straightforward LBW dismissal. Padikkal, however, was not convinced.

Padikkal’s Call Saves Rahul From LBW Dismissal

Padikkal encouraged KL Rahul to review the decision, and the decision review system proved him right.

Replays showed that the delivery would have gone over the stumps, overturning the on-field decision and allowing Rahul to continue his innings.

Read More: India 164 Runs Away From Setting Winning Total? Check Highest Test Scores Chased At Galle

Rahul walked over to Padikkal, hugged him and blew a kiss with the helmet on, thanking his teammate for convincing him to take the review.

The incident highlighted just how important communication between batsmen can be in Test cricket.

Rahul had little reason to feel confident after being given out, but Padikkal's immediate intervention persuaded him to challenge the decision. The review showed that the ball had missed the stumps in height, giving Rahul a valuable escape.

Rahul, Padikkal Key To India’s Strong Start

India entered the Galle Test under pressure to deliver a strong result in the World Test Championship campaign.

The series is particularly important for India after a difficult run in Test cricket, including home series defeats against New Zealand and South Africa.

The opening Test also marked India's second Test of the 2026 calendar year after their earlier match against Afghanistan ended inside two-and-a-half days.

Rahul has already played an important role in India's batting plans, while Padikkal has been handed a significant opportunity in the middle order.

During the first innings, the former hit 82, despite being retired hurt momentarily, while the latter went on to score his maiden Test century. India now have to set a target and hope they can restrict the home side to seal the win.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened with KL Rahul's LBW dismissal during the India vs Sri Lanka Test?

KL Rahul was given out LBW by the umpire. Devdutt Padikkal convinced him to review, and replays showed the ball going over the stumps, overturning the decision.

How did KL Rahul show his gratitude to Devdutt Padikkal?

Rahul walked over to Padikkal, hugged him, and blew a kiss with his helmet on, thanking his teammate for the crucial advice.

What did this incident highlight about communication in cricket?

The incident highlighted the importance of communication between batsmen in Test cricket. Padikkal's intervention helped Rahul challenge a decision he wasn't confident about.

How did KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal perform in the first innings of the match?

KL Rahul scored 82 runs in the first innings, despite being retired hurt momentarily. Devdutt Padikkal went on to score his maiden Test century.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 Aug 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
WTC India VS Sri Lanka KL Rahul Devdutt Padikkal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: KL Rahul Hugs & Kisses Devdutt Padikkal After Incredible DRS Rescue
WATCH: KL Rahul Hugs & Kisses Devdutt Padikkal After Incredible DRS Rescue
Cricket
The Hundred Betting Scandal? Couple Ejected From Grounds Over Pitch-Siding: Report
The Hundred Betting Scandal? Couple Ejected From Grounds Over Pitch-Siding
Cricket
India 164 Runs Away From Setting Winning Total? Check Highest Test Scores Chased At Galle
India 164 Runs Away From Setting Winning Total? Check Highest Test Scores Chased At Galle
Cricket
WATCH: Sanjay Manjrekar, Murali Kartik Clash On Live TV During IND vs SL 1st Test
WATCH: Sanjay Manjrekar, Murali Kartik Clash On Live TV During IND vs SL 1st Test
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Hemant Soren Government Cancels JSSC CGL Exam After 24-Day Student Protest
BREAKING: Vande Mataram Row Escalates After Kharge’s Goa Event Sparks Fresh BJP-Congress Clash
JSSC CGL: JSSC CGL Cancellation Leaves Successful Candidates in Shock
Jharkhand Students’ Protest: Govt Accepts Demands, But CBI Probe Remains Unresolved
Vande Mataram Row: Vande Mataram Row Escalates Between BJP and Congress
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget