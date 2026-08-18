WATCH: KL Rahul Hugs & Kisses Devdutt Padikkal After Incredible DRS Rescue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Devdutt Padikkal convinced KL Rahul to review LBW decision.

DRS overturned decision; ball was going over stumps.

Rahul hugged Padikkal, thanking him for the crucial call.

KL Rahul Hugs Devdutt Padikkal: KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal produced quite a memorable moment during the first India vs Sri Lanka Test in Galle on Day 4 after a successful DRS review gave the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman a crucial reprieve. With Sri Lanka applying pressure, Rahul was struck on the pads by left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya. The appeal was convincing enough for the umpire to raise his finger, leaving Rahul facing what initially appeared to be a straightforward LBW dismissal. Padikkal, however, was not convinced.

Padikkal’s Call Saves Rahul From LBW Dismissal

"KL Rahul thanks Devdutt Padikkal for pushing him to take the DRS review😭♥️." pic.twitter.com/KQowUnLslA August 18, 2026

Padikkal encouraged KL Rahul to review the decision, and the decision review system proved him right.

Replays showed that the delivery would have gone over the stumps, overturning the on-field decision and allowing Rahul to continue his innings.

Read More: India 164 Runs Away From Setting Winning Total? Check Highest Test Scores Chased At Galle

Rahul walked over to Padikkal, hugged him and blew a kiss with the helmet on, thanking his teammate for convincing him to take the review.

The incident highlighted just how important communication between batsmen can be in Test cricket.

Rahul had little reason to feel confident after being given out, but Padikkal's immediate intervention persuaded him to challenge the decision. The review showed that the ball had missed the stumps in height, giving Rahul a valuable escape.

Rahul, Padikkal Key To India’s Strong Start

India entered the Galle Test under pressure to deliver a strong result in the World Test Championship campaign.

The series is particularly important for India after a difficult run in Test cricket, including home series defeats against New Zealand and South Africa.

The opening Test also marked India's second Test of the 2026 calendar year after their earlier match against Afghanistan ended inside two-and-a-half days.

Rahul has already played an important role in India's batting plans, while Padikkal has been handed a significant opportunity in the middle order.

During the first innings, the former hit 82, despite being retired hurt momentarily, while the latter went on to score his maiden Test century. India now have to set a target and hope they can restrict the home side to seal the win.