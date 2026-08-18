Upgraded Jadeja? This India Star Makes Huge Case To Replace Him After His Retirement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chopra predicts Manav Suthar could succeed Ravindra Jadeja.

Suthar took 4/76, demonstrating drift, bounce, and turn.

Chopra sees Suthar as Jadeja's

India holds commanding position with 178-run first-innings lead.

Manav Suthar's impressive four-wicket haul against Sri Lanka has already sparked a major prediction about his future in Test cricket. Former India batter Aakash Chopra believes the young spinner has the qualities to eventually succeed Ravindra Jadeja, even suggesting that Suthar could be an "upgraded version" of the veteran all-rounder as a bowler.

Suthar produced a standout performance on Day 3 of the first Test in Galle, taking 4/76 in 21.4 overs as India bowled Sri Lanka out for 284. Jadeja, meanwhile, claimed 3/57, while also reaching the landmark of 350 Test wickets.

Aakash Chopra Makes Big Suthar-Jadeja Prediction

Suthar's ability to generate drift, bounce and turn impressed Chopra, particularly because he managed to trouble Sri Lankan batters even when they were defending.

Asked whether Suthar had done enough to establish himself as a spinner for Asian conditions, Chopra backed the youngster strongly.

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"I will say yes because he is a mighty guy. When he releases the ball, it drifts, bounces, and turns. He dismisses you while defending. When you can make the opposing batter struggle while defending, and that too repeatedly, that tells you this guy has the ability," Chopra said.

The former India opener believes Suthar's performance could be the beginning of a longer journey with the national team, particularly as India eventually face the challenge of replacing Jadeja.

Better Than Jadeja?

Chopra pointed out that Suthar's value is not limited to his bowling. Like Jadeja, the youngster can contribute with the bat, which could make him particularly useful in overseas Test conditions.

"I am seeing him as a successor to Ravindra Jadeja because Jaddu will go at some stage, and you will need somebody like him. If I look at him purely as a bowler, I think he is Jadeja's upgraded version," Chopra said.

The comparison is significant given Jadeja's importance to India's Test side over the years. At 37, the veteran all-rounder is entering the latter stage of his international career, making succession planning an increasingly relevant issue for the team.

Chopra believes Suthar's ability to contribute in both departments could eventually make him a natural candidate for the role.

Suthar Could Still Win Player Of The Match

Suthar's four wickets have already put him among the key performers of the Test, but Chopra believes the youngster could have an even bigger role to play in the match.

"He has already taken four wickets, and it is not beyond the realm of thought that if he takes five or six wickets in the second innings, he could become the Player of the Match of this Test match as well," Chopra said.

India finished Sri Lanka's first innings with a 178-run lead after the hosts were bowled out for 284.

Suthar and Jadeja shared seven wickets between them, while Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took one wicket each.

India Hold Commanding Position In Galle

Sri Lanka were in trouble at 90/5 before Sonal Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella revived the innings with a 146-run sixth-wicket partnership.

Dinusha scored his maiden Test century, while Dickwella made 80, but India eventually wrapped up the innings at 284.

India had earlier posted 462 in their first innings, with Devdutt Padikkal scoring a career-best 167 and KL Rahul contributing 82.

The visitors therefore began their second innings with a 178-run lead, leaving them in a strong position as they look to push for a result in the rain-affected Test.