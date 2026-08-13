India vs Pakistan At Asian Games 2026: Only Two Scenarios Possible

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India, Pakistan cricket rivalry limited at 2026 Asian Games.

Rivalry possible only in gold or bronze medal matches.

Both Indian teams enter as defending Asian Games champions.

India and Pakistan could be on course for another blockbuster cricket clash at the 2026 Asian Games, but the much-anticipated rivalry will not be possible at every stage of the tournament.

With both teams entering the competition as defending champions, fans from India and Pakistan will be watching the draw closely. However, the tournament format means there are only two possible ways for the two sides to meet.

India vs Pakistan At Asian Games 2026: Only Two Scenarios

The men's cricket competition will begin on September 24, with all matches being played in the T20 format and carrying full international status.

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have directly qualified for the quarter-finals as the top-seeded teams. Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal will compete in Group A, while Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Oman will contest Group B for the remaining quarter-final places.

For India and Pakistan to meet, both teams must reach the final or end up facing each other in the bronze-medal match.

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In other words, there are just two scenarios:

Gold-medal match: India and Pakistan win their respective semi-finals and meet in the final.

Bronze-medal match: India and Pakistan lose their respective semi-finals and meet in the third-place play-off.

A semi-final defeat for one team and victory for the other would prevent an India-Pakistan clash.

Women’s India vs Pakistan Clash Also Has A Twist

The same principle applies to the women's competition, where India and Pakistan are also in contention.

The Women in Blue will face Japan in the quarter-finals. If India win, Harmanpreet Kaur's side will meet either Bangladesh or China in the semi-final.

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The other quarter-final matches will see Sri Lanka face Malaysia, while Pakistan will begin their campaign against Thailand. The winners of those matches will progress towards the other semi-final.

Therefore, India and Pakistan can only meet in the women's gold-medal match or the bronze-medal play-off, depending on their respective semi-final results.

India Enters As Defending Champions

Both Indian teams will arrive in Japan as defending Asian Games champions after winning gold medals in Hangzhou.

Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the women's team, with Smriti Mandhana serving as vice-captain.

The men's side will be led by Shreyas Iyer, with Tilak Varma as his deputy. Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is also part of India's 15-member squad.

With both India and Pakistan carrying huge expectations, the possibility of another high-profile clash could become one of the biggest storylines of the Asian Games cricket tournament.