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HomeSportsCricketBabar Azam Set To Return To Save Pakistan From 2-0 Sweep Against Bangladesh

Babar Azam Set To Return To Save Pakistan From 2-0 Sweep Against Bangladesh

Babar Azam is set to return to the Pakistan XI for the second Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet. Following a knee injury, the star batter looks to help Pakistan bounce back from their opening defeat.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 May 2026 09:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Babar Azam returns, bolstering Pakistan's lineup for second Test.
  • Pakistan faces potential changes to bowling and batting.
  • Team awaits pitch and weather assessment for final XI.
  • Slow over-rate penalty dropped Pakistan seven WTC places.

Karachi: A fit-again Babar Azam looks set to bolster Pakistan's playing XI as the visitors seek a strong comeback after their crushing defeat in the opening match, with the second Test against Bangladesh beginning in Sylhet on Saturday.

Pakistan team management refrained from finalising the playing XI on Friday, with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed saying the side would take a final call after assessing the pitch at the toss, especially with thunderstorms and intermittent rain forecast in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

Sources close to the team indicated that Pakistan could make two or three changes to the playing XI, with Babar Azam likely to replace either Imam-ul-Haq or Saud Shakeel.

Fast bowler Khurram Shehzad is also expected to come in for Hasan Ali, while Sajid Khan could replace Noman Ali.

"If the pitch and weather conditions are conducive for swing and seam bowling the management might give all-rounder Ammad Butt his debut as well," a source said.

Babar missed the first Test due to a knee injury, and Pakistan went on to suffer a 104-run defeat -- their third consecutive Test loss to Bangladesh.

Pakistan's woes deepened on Friday when the ICC match referee penalised the visitors 40 per cent of their match fee and docked eight World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate in the opening Test.

The penalty pushed Pakistan down to seventh place in the current World Test Championship standings.

A source also indicated that the outcome of the second Test could have a bearing on Pakistan's leadership for the upcoming tour of the West Indies in July-August, with Shan Masood's future as Test captain reportedly under scrutiny.

"Shan not only has to get runs himself but also guide the team to a series-levelling win, both tough tasks for him given his performance in both departments in the first Test," the source said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Babar Azam fit to play in the second Test against Bangladesh?

Yes, Babar Azam is fit again and likely to be included in Pakistan's playing XI for the second Test. He missed the first Test due to a knee injury.

What penalties did Pakistan face after the first Test?

Pakistan was penalized 40% of their match fee and docked eight World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate. This dropped them to seventh in the standings.

Could there be other changes to Pakistan's playing XI?

Yes, Pakistan might make two to three changes. Khurram Shehzad for Hasan Ali and Sajid Khan for Noman Ali are possibilities. An all-rounder might debut if conditions are favorable.

What is the significance of the second Test for Pakistan's captain?

The outcome of the second Test could influence Pakistan's Test captaincy for the upcoming tour of the West Indies. Shan Masood's position is reportedly under scrutiny.

Published at : 15 May 2026 09:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sarfaraz Ahmed ICC World Test Championship Babar Azam Pakistan Cricket Sylhet International Cricket Stadium T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test
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