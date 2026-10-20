Indian Batsman Creates History With Unbeaten 400 In Ranji Trophy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chinmay Sutar scored 400 runs for Mizoram in Ranji Trophy.

Sutar became second Indian after Nimbalkar's 1948 443.

Brian Lara holds 501-run world record, set in 1994.

Chinmay Sutar Ranji Trophy: Indian cricket has a new name in the history books. Chinmay Sutar produced a monumental innings for Mizoram in the Ranji Trophy, becoming only the second Indian batsman to reach 400 runs in first-class cricket. The right-hander remained unbeaten on 400 against Nagaland on Monday, achieving a feat that had not been matched by an Indian batter for nearly eight decades. Sutar faced 517 balls during his marathon knock, helping Mizoram pile up 581 runs before declaring their first innings.

His achievement puts him alongside Bhausaheb Nimbalkar, who made an unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar in 1948. The team now competes under the name Saurashtra.

Brian Lara Still Owns The First-Class World Record

While Sutar has entered an elite group of Indian batters, Brian Lara continues to hold the highest individual score in first-class cricket.

The West Indies great smashed an unbeaten 501 for Warwickshire against Durham in a county match in 1994.

Lara’s extraordinary innings featured 62 fours and 10 sixes, with 308 runs coming through boundaries.

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His record has stood for more than three decades, remaining the benchmark for individual batting performances in the format.

Pakistan’s Hanif Mohammad is second on the all-time list with 499, followed by Australia legend Don Bradman, who scored 452. Nimbalkar’s 443 remains the highest individual first-class score by an Indian before Sutar’s historic effort.

Who Has Scored 400 Or More In First-Class Cricket?

Quadruple centuries remain rare in first-class cricket, despite the format’s long history.

Lara’s 501 is the only score above 500, while several other legendary batters have crossed the 400-run mark.

England’s Sam Northeast, who represented Glamorgan, scored 410 in 2022, making it one of the most notable modern performances in county cricket.

Lara also scored 400 not out in a Test against England in 2004, adding another landmark innings to his career.

Sutar’s unbeaten 400 now gives Indian cricket another historic milestone and highlights the scale of his contribution to Mizoram’s innings.