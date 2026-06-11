Matt Short registered his third consecutive duck in One Day Internationals. He was bowled by Bangladesh pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed, extending his difficult run with the bat.
WATCH: Matt Short Out On Zero Again! Horror Run Continues With Third Consecutive Duck
Matt Short's nightmare run continued in the second ODI against Bangladesh as the Australian opener registered his third consecutive duck in 50-over cricket.
- Australian opener Matt Short registered his third consecutive ODI duck.
- Three Australian batsmen were dismissed for ducks in the innings.
- Inglis, Labuschagne, Bartlett stabilized innings before rain interruption.
Matt Short Consecutive Ducks: Australia's batting woes deepened in the second ODI against Bangladesh as opener Matt Short endured another forgettable outing, registering his third consecutive duck in One Day Internationals. After losing the series opener, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first, hoping to post a daunting total. However, Bangladesh pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed quickly put them under pressure. Short, who walked out to open alongside Cooper Connolly, had little answer to Taskin's movement.
The fast bowler found immediate swing and produced a delivery that curved sharply back into the batsman. Beaten all ends up, Short watched his stumps get rattled as his difficult run with the bat continued. Check it out:
Mathew Short in the last 3 ODIs:— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 11, 2026
0 runs (4 balls).
0 runs (2 balls).
0 runs (1 ball). pic.twitter.com/Q4DJRjw75X
The dismissal marked a third straight ODI innings without scoring for the Australian opener, extending a streak that now places him in company of some cricket giants, albeit in an unwanted list.
Matt Short Joins Unfortunate List
Three consecutive ducks in ODI cricket is a rare and unwanted feat, particularly for a top-order batsman. Short's latest dismissal added his name to a list featuring several legendary cricketers who also experienced similar struggles during their careers.
Among the notable names to have recorded three successive ducks in the 50-over format are Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Lance Klusener, Mahela Jayawardene and Andrew Symonds.
Short's previous two scoreless outings came against Bangladesh in the opening match of the series and against Pakistan earlier, making this his third straight ODI innings without troubling the scorers.
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Australia's Top Order Collapses
The Australian opener was not the only batter to depart without scoring. Bangladesh's new-ball attack wreaked havoc at the start of the innings as Cooper Connolly and Matt Renshaw also fell for ducks.
The early collapse left Australia reeling at 0/3 inside the opening two overs, handing Bangladesh complete control of proceedings.
Faced with a major rebuilding task, Josh Inglis attempted to stabilise the innings with a fighting 34. Marnus Labuschagne and Xavier Bartlett then produced valuable half-centuries to prevent a complete collapse and guide Australia towards a competitive total.
Their efforts helped Australia recover to 187/8 after 42 overs before rain interrupted play.
At the time of writing, the match has not resumed. If it does, Australia will hope their middle-order resistance proves enough to keep them in the contest after a disastrous start with the bat.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Matt Short in the second ODI against Bangladesh?
How many consecutive ducks has Matt Short scored in ODIs?
Matt Short has now scored three consecutive ducks in One Day Internationals. His previous two scoreless outings were against Bangladesh in the first ODI and against Pakistan.
Which notable cricketers has Matt Short joined with his three consecutive ducks?
Matt Short has joined an unwanted list of cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Lance Klusener, Mahela Jayawardene, and Andrew Symonds who also recorded three successive ducks.
How did Australia's top order perform in the second ODI against Bangladesh?
Australia's top order collapsed, with Matt Short, Cooper Connolly, and Matt Renshaw all departing for ducks. This left Australia reeling at 0/3 inside the opening two overs.