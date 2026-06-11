WATCH: Matt Short Out On Zero Again! Horror Run Continues With Third Consecutive Duck

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Australian opener Matt Short registered his third consecutive ODI duck.

Three Australian batsmen were dismissed for ducks in the innings.

Inglis, Labuschagne, Bartlett stabilized innings before rain interruption.

Matt Short Consecutive Ducks: Australia's batting woes deepened in the second ODI against Bangladesh as opener Matt Short endured another forgettable outing, registering his third consecutive duck in One Day Internationals. After losing the series opener, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first, hoping to post a daunting total. However, Bangladesh pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed quickly put them under pressure. Short, who walked out to open alongside Cooper Connolly, had little answer to Taskin's movement.

The fast bowler found immediate swing and produced a delivery that curved sharply back into the batsman. Beaten all ends up, Short watched his stumps get rattled as his difficult run with the bat continued. Check it out:

Mathew Short in the last 3 ODIs:



0 runs (4 balls).

0 runs (2 balls).

0 runs (1 ball). pic.twitter.com/Q4DJRjw75X — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 11, 2026

The dismissal marked a third straight ODI innings without scoring for the Australian opener, extending a streak that now places him in company of some cricket giants, albeit in an unwanted list.

Matt Short Joins Unfortunate List

Three consecutive ducks in ODI cricket is a rare and unwanted feat, particularly for a top-order batsman. Short's latest dismissal added his name to a list featuring several legendary cricketers who also experienced similar struggles during their careers.

Among the notable names to have recorded three successive ducks in the 50-over format are Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Lance Klusener, Mahela Jayawardene and Andrew Symonds.

Short's previous two scoreless outings came against Bangladesh in the opening match of the series and against Pakistan earlier, making this his third straight ODI innings without troubling the scorers.

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Australia's Top Order Collapses

The Australian opener was not the only batter to depart without scoring. Bangladesh's new-ball attack wreaked havoc at the start of the innings as Cooper Connolly and Matt Renshaw also fell for ducks.

The early collapse left Australia reeling at 0/3 inside the opening two overs, handing Bangladesh complete control of proceedings.

Faced with a major rebuilding task, Josh Inglis attempted to stabilise the innings with a fighting 34. Marnus Labuschagne and Xavier Bartlett then produced valuable half-centuries to prevent a complete collapse and guide Australia towards a competitive total.

Their efforts helped Australia recover to 187/8 after 42 overs before rain interrupted play.

At the time of writing, the match has not resumed. If it does, Australia will hope their middle-order resistance proves enough to keep them in the contest after a disastrous start with the bat.