Pakistan Star Babar Azam Might Travel To India Soon: Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Big Bash League opener could be hosted in India, featuring Sydney Sixers.

Babar Azam plays for Sixers, may travel to India for match.

No official confirmation yet over match being played in India.

Babar Azam BBL Match India: Pakistan's cricket star Babar Azam could potentially make a trip to India later this year if a proposed plan involving Australia's premier T20 competition receives the final green light. While no official confirmation has been issued yet, a recent report has sparked speculation over the possibility of the former Pakistan captain returning to Indian soil under unique circumstances. According to the Times of India, officials from Cricket Australia recently visited Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium as part of discussions to host the opening fixture of the 2026-27 Big Bash League season.

The report added that the BCCI has given its approval in principle, with reigning BBL heavyweights Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers expected to feature in this contest.

If the proposal materialises, it would mark the first time a BBL match is played in India, creating a historic moment for both Australian and Indian cricket.

Why Babar Azam Could Be Involved

The possibility of Babar Azam travelling to India stems from his association with Sydney Sixers. He is part of the franchise and could become eligible to feature if the Sydney-based side is selected for the season opener in Chennai.

Such a development would naturally attract widespread attention given the limited cricketing interaction between India and Pakistan in recent years.

Since bilateral cricket between the two nations remains suspended, Pakistani cricketers have only visited India for multinational ICC tournaments. As a result, a BBL fixture involving a Pakistan player on Indian soil would be a rare occurrence.

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Historic Match Still Awaiting Official Approval

Despite growing excitement, it must be noted that neither Cricket Australia nor the BCCI has formally announced that the BBL season opener will be staged in Chennai.

Even if the match is eventually approved and Sydney Sixers are confirmed as participants, there is still no certainty regarding Babar Azam's involvement. Team selections, scheduling considerations and logistical factors could all influence whether the Pakistan batsman makes the trip.

For now, the prospect remains speculative. An official announcement is expected to provide greater clarity on whether the ambitious plan moves forward and whether Babar Azam could indeed be heading to Chennai later this year.