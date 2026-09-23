IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricket'Ajit Agarkar Has Been...': Ashwin Opens Up On BCCI Chief Selector's Tenure Amid Exit Buzz

'Ajit Agarkar Has Been...': Ashwin Opens Up On BCCI Chief Selector's Tenure Amid Exit Buzz

Ravichandran Ashwin has strongly backed Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as chief selector, defending his difficult selection calls amid uncertainty over his BCCI future.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ashwin backed Ajit Agarkar amid reports of his non-extension.
  • Agarkar made tough calls, phasing out many senior players.
  • Ashwin, himself phased out, credits Agarkar for building future team.

Ashwin On Ajit Agarkar BCCI Tenure: Ajit Agarkar’s future as the BCCI chief selector has been the subject of considerable speculation, but former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come out in strong support of the selection committee chairman. Multiple reports of late have indicated uncertainty over Agarkar’s continuation in the role. More recent reporting has also said Agarkar has chosen not to seek an extension beyond his current term.

Amid that backdrop, Ashwin reflected on the difficult nature of the job and the major calls Agarkar was required to make during his tenure.

Ashwin Defends Agarkar’s Selection Calls

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin acknowledged that Ajit Agarkar had to oversee a significant transition in the Indian team, which included moving on from several established players.

"The fact is, Ajit Agarkar's stint involved taking many big decisions. He had to phase out senior players; it cannot be easy. I was also one of the senior players who got phased out during his tenure, but still, I want to say that he has been a very good chairman of selectors,"

Read More: Asian Games: India Win Two More Medals, Jay Meena Creates Soft Tennis History  

Ashwin, who himself was among the senior players India moved on from during Agarkar’s time at the helm, argued that the selectors had to prioritise the future rather than individual expectations.

Former Spinner Says Agarkar Looked Ahead

Ashwin also suggested that criticism of selection decisions can sometimes be influenced by personal connections or emotions, rather than an assessment of the responsibilities attached to the role.

"Very often we talk from a place of ego or our personal relationships, but if you look at it honestly, we don't put ourselves in their shoes. Ajit was looking for a next-generation team. His responsibility is to look ahead and produce a future line of players; he didn't make mistakes there."

He went on to reiterate his belief that Agarkar’s decisions were made with the long-term interests of the Indian team in mind.

"I think from his heart, the decisions he took were the right ones. In all honesty, I think his stint as chairman of selectors was a very good one," 

Agarkar became chairman of the senior men’s selection committee in July 2023.

His tenure included India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, the 2025 Champions Trophy victory and another T20 World Cup title in 2026, while the team also endured setbacks, including Test-series defeats at home.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ajit Agarkar's tenure as BCCI chief selector under discussion?

There has been considerable speculation and reports indicating uncertainty over Ajit Agarkar's continuation in the role. More recent reporting suggests he has chosen not to seek an extension.

What was Ravichandran Ashwin's opinion on Ajit Agarkar's selection decisions?

Ashwin strongly supported Agarkar's decisions, stating they were made with the long-term interests of the Indian team in mind. He acknowledged the difficulty of phasing out senior players, including himself.

What kind of difficult decisions did Ajit Agarkar face during his tenure?

Agarkar had to oversee a significant transition in the Indian team, which included phasing out several established senior players. His responsibility was to look ahead and produce a future line of players.

When did Ajit Agarkar become chairman of the senior men's selection committee?

Ajit Agarkar was appointed as the chairman of the senior men's selection committee in July 2023.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Sep 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Parthiv Patel Ajit Agarkar BCCI R Ashwin
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India vs Japan Wide-Ball Drama: Why Was The Call Reversed? Cricket Laws Explained
India vs Japan Wide-Ball Drama: Why Was The Call Reversed? Cricket Laws Explained
Cricket
India's Nail-Biting Win Over Japan Scripts Major T20I Record
India's Nail-Biting Win Over Japan Scripts Major T20I Record
Cricket
Joe Root Beats Sachin Tendulkar To Another Major Milestone, Continues Record-Breaking Run
Joe Root Beats Sachin Tendulkar To Another Major Milestone, Continues Record-Breaking Run
Cricket
WATCH: RCB Fan Spotted In Japan, Bengaluru Brings GTA VI Into The Celebration
WATCH: RCB Fan Spotted In Japan, Bengaluru Brings GTA VI Into The Celebration
Advertisement

Videos

Gwalior Crime: Miscreants Vandalise Travel Agency Office, Children Scream in Fear
Bihar News: Jamui Case Sees Major Police Action, Similar Incidents Reported in Two More Districts
Shalimar Bagh: Mosque’s Upper Floors Demolished During Late-Night Encroachment Drive
US Politics: Trump’s Media Clash Intensifies Ahead of Midterm Elections, Three Outlets Challenge White House Ban
US Politics: Trump’s Approval Rating Falls to 32%, Iran War Adds to Midterm Pressure
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget