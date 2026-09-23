'Ajit Agarkar Has Been...': Ashwin Opens Up On BCCI Chief Selector's Tenure Amid Exit Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ashwin backed Ajit Agarkar amid reports of his non-extension.

Agarkar made tough calls, phasing out many senior players.

Ashwin, himself phased out, credits Agarkar for building future team.

Ashwin On Ajit Agarkar BCCI Tenure: Ajit Agarkar’s future as the BCCI chief selector has been the subject of considerable speculation, but former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come out in strong support of the selection committee chairman. Multiple reports of late have indicated uncertainty over Agarkar’s continuation in the role. More recent reporting has also said Agarkar has chosen not to seek an extension beyond his current term.

Amid that backdrop, Ashwin reflected on the difficult nature of the job and the major calls Agarkar was required to make during his tenure.

Ashwin Defends Agarkar’s Selection Calls

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin acknowledged that Ajit Agarkar had to oversee a significant transition in the Indian team, which included moving on from several established players.

"The fact is, Ajit Agarkar's stint involved taking many big decisions. He had to phase out senior players; it cannot be easy. I was also one of the senior players who got phased out during his tenure, but still, I want to say that he has been a very good chairman of selectors,"

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Ashwin, who himself was among the senior players India moved on from during Agarkar’s time at the helm, argued that the selectors had to prioritise the future rather than individual expectations.

Former Spinner Says Agarkar Looked Ahead

Ashwin also suggested that criticism of selection decisions can sometimes be influenced by personal connections or emotions, rather than an assessment of the responsibilities attached to the role.

"Very often we talk from a place of ego or our personal relationships, but if you look at it honestly, we don't put ourselves in their shoes. Ajit was looking for a next-generation team. His responsibility is to look ahead and produce a future line of players; he didn't make mistakes there."

He went on to reiterate his belief that Agarkar’s decisions were made with the long-term interests of the Indian team in mind.

"I think from his heart, the decisions he took were the right ones. In all honesty, I think his stint as chairman of selectors was a very good one,"

Agarkar became chairman of the senior men’s selection committee in July 2023.

His tenure included India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, the 2025 Champions Trophy victory and another T20 World Cup title in 2026, while the team also endured setbacks, including Test-series defeats at home.