Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gandhi urged young workers to creatively protest, show dissent.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge offered a light-hearted reminder to Rahul Gandhi about his former political associates during an interaction with young party workers, interrupting the Leader of the Opposition as he spoke about senior leaders who had quit the Congress over the years.

The exchange took place during an informal tea meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. According to sources cited by NDTV, Gandhi was explaining why he believed the Congress was now left with leaders who were prepared to withstand political pressure when Kharge interjected with a pointed one-liner.

‘Lions’ Remain In Congress

Gandhi met around 60 workers from the Indian Youth Congress, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the Seva Dal at Indira Bhawan. Several attendees had participated in recent protests in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. During the interaction, Gandhi referred to former Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ghulam Nabi Azad, describing those who remained in the party as “lions” and those who had left as “cowards and greedy”.

According to sources, Gandhi suggested that some leaders had switched sides in pursuit of positions, perks and security, while others had done so out of fear of investigations by agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He also cited RPN Singh and Jitin Prasada, both of whom left the Congress and joined the BJP. Gandhi’s message to the young workers was that those who remained were willing to face cases and political pressure rather than abandon the party.

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Kharge’s Remark Draws A Reply

Kharge interrupted Gandhi’s account with a brief observation: “They were all your friends,” he said jokingly.

Gandhi appeared slightly embarrassed and responded: “My sister (Priyanka Gandhi) is sitting right here. She knows that he (Scindia) was not my friend.”

He subsequently acknowledged that he had made a mistake in recognising the former associates before returning to his address to the workers.

The exchange highlighted the personal dimension of the Congress’s leadership departures. Scindia, who joined the BJP in early 2020 and is now a Union minister, was widely regarded as being close to Gandhi before leaving the party. RPN Singh and Jitin Prasada also moved to the BJP.

Indira Gandhi’s Lesson On Friendship

Gandhi then recounted an anecdote about his grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, to explain his understanding of political relationships.

He recalled asking her who her best friend was. When he suggested a woman who frequently visited their home, Indira Gandhi reportedly replied that the woman might consider her a best friend, but the feeling was not necessarily mutual.

Drawing a lesson from the exchange, Gandhi told Kharge: “I am a political person. Someone who appears to be my friend may not actually be one, and someone who seems to be my enemy may not truly be an enemy. It is very difficult for you to identify who my real friends are.”

Gandhi also cited Kharge’s own political journey as an example of ideological consistency, noting that the Congress president had missed out on becoming chief minister twice but had not compromised on his ideology.

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Gandhi Urges Creative Protests

The meeting also focused on grassroots activism and the role of young workers in the party. Gandhi encouraged them to continue protesting, describing demonstrations and political struggles as essential to their training.

He called on the workers to explore innovative ways of expressing dissent and suggested organising a protest at Jantar Mantar. The government has since removed the venue from the list of permitted protest sites.