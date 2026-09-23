Asian Games: India Win Two More Medals, Jay Meena Creates Soft Tennis History

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India continued adding to its Asian Games medal tally.

Women's skeet team earned bronze, boosting shooting medals.

Jay Meena guaranteed India's first soft tennis medal ever.

Asian Games 2026: India continued to add to its medal tally at the Asian Games on Wednesday, with the country celebrating podium finishes in both shooting and soft tennis. After the Indian women's cricket team won the country's first gold of this edition, the women’s skeet team of Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal secured a bronze medal, while Jay Meena created a piece of Indian sporting history by guaranteeing a medal in men’s singles soft tennis.

India Win Bronze In Women’s Skeet

Raiza, Maheshwari and Parinaaz combined for a total of 331 points in the women’s skeet event, earning India another medal from the shooting range.

Each shooter competes with a maximum possible score of 125 in the event. Raiza and Parinaaz both finished with 111 points, while Maheshwari contributed 109 to take the team total to 331.

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The bronze medal took India’s shooting haul at the Games to six, comprising four silver medals and two bronze finishes.

The result further strengthened the country’s impressive showing in one of its traditional medal-producing disciplines.

Jay Meena Scripts Soft Tennis History

India also celebrated a landmark moment in soft tennis after Jay Meena reached the men’s singles semifinals.

Meena defeated the Philippines’ Sherwin Nuguit 4-3 in a gripping seven-game quarterfinal, securing his place in the last four and, in the process, assuring India of its first-ever Asian Games medal in the sport.

The achievement is particularly notable as Meena is competing at his third Asian Games.

He had previously represented India at the 2018 and 2022 editions, making his breakthrough on the podium in his latest appearance.

His route to the semifinals had begun with a convincing 4-0 victory over Pakistan’s Arain Hussain in Group D, a result that helped him progress to the quarterfinal stage.

With Meena now guaranteed at least a bronze, India have opened a new chapter in their Asian Games history.