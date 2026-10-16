WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Buys Shah Rukh Khan-Linked Dubai Property, Reveals Big Reason

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suryakumar Yadav purchased Dubai property for city's lifestyle, safety.

He chose Shahrukhz Residences for wellness facilities and quality.

Yadav also recently acquired third apartment in Mumbai's Chembur.

India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has purchased a property in Dubai, sharing his decision in a video featuring his wife, Devisha Shetty. The India T20 World Cup-winning captain spoke about the city's lifestyle, safety and wellness facilities while explaining what attracted him to the development.

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Explains Why He Bought A Dubai Property

In the video shared on Instagram, Suryakumar recalled his first visit to Dubai in 2014 for the Indian Premier League (IPL). He returned in 2020 and observed that more Indians were now visiting the city.

"Luxury and the quality of life are different," Suryakumar said while discussing his experience in Dubai. He also spoke about safety, noting that he feels safe in Mumbai, where he lives, while describing Dubai as a relaxed place where he feels happy.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)

The property is called Shahrukhz Residences. Suryakumar said he was immediately interested after learning that a building associated with Shah Rukh Khan was being developed there.

He also highlighted the interiors, construction quality, longevity and wellness centre as key attractions. According to the promotional video, the residential development offers facilities such as hyperbaric treatment, red light therapy and cryotherapy.

Suryakumar also expressed interest in a feature that the video claimed could provide information about several bodily health markers without requiring a blood test. The claim relates to the development's advertised wellness offering and has not been independently verified.

Suryakumar Yadav's Property Investments In Mumbai

The Dubai purchase comes after a reported real estate acquisition in Mumbai earlier this year. According to Moneycontrol, Suryakumar's wife, Devisha, purchased an apartment in the Chembur area for Rs 7.18 crore.

The 1,516.20-square-foot property is located in Godrej Sky Terraces. The report described it as the couple's third apartment purchase in the same building.

Suryakumar has also remained a prominent figure in Indian cricket following his team's 2026 T20 World Cup triumph. His leadership and performances in the shortest format have kept him in the spotlight, alongside interest in his life away from the field.

His latest property announcement has now brought attention to his investment in Dubai and the lifestyle facilities that influenced his decision.