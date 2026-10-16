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English NewsSportsCricketBhuvneshwar Kumar Added To India Squad For Last T20I As Arshdeep Singh Suffers Injury

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Added To India Squad For Last T20I As Arshdeep Singh Suffers Injury

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been added to India's squad for the fifth T20I against West Indies after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arshdeep Singh injured, Bhuvneshwar Kumar added to India's squad.
  • Arshdeep's availability for the series decider remains uncertain.
  • Bhuvneshwar provides experienced pace option for the decisive T20I.

India have added experienced fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar to their squad for the fifth and final T20I against West Indies after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the previous match. The series decider will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 17, with Arshdeep's availability to be assessed before the game.

Arshdeep Singh's Fitness Remains A Concern Ahead Of Series Decider

Arshdeep sustained the blow during the fourth T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The injury prompted the Men's Selection Committee to add Bhuvneshwar to the squad ahead of the final match.

However, Arshdeep has not been ruled out of the Bengaluru T20I. According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a decision on his participation will be taken before the match, depending on his recovery.

The left-arm pacer remains listed in India's updated squad, leaving his availability as one of the key selection questions before the series finale.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Added To India's T20I Squad

Bhuvneshwar's inclusion gives India another experienced pace-bowling option for the series decider. The 36-year-old was also named in India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, which is scheduled to begin later this month.

His last T20I appearance for India came in November 2022. His addition to the West Indies squad therefore brings him into contention for an international return, although selection in the squad does not guarantee a place in the playing XI.

The fifth T20I will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 17. India will finalise their plans after assessing Arshdeep's recovery ahead of the series finale.

India's Updated Squad For The Fifth T20I

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Bhuvneshwar Kumar added to the squad?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was added to India's squad for the fifth T20I after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the previous match. This addition provides an experienced pace-bowling option.

What happened to Arshdeep Singh?

Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad. His fitness remains a concern ahead of the series decider.

Will Arshdeep Singh play in the series decider?

Arshdeep Singh has not been ruled out of the Bengaluru T20I. A decision on his participation will be taken before the match, depending on his recovery.

When and where is the series decider taking place?

The series decider, the fifth T20I, will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 17. India will finalise plans after assessing player recovery.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Indian Cricket Bhuvneshwar Kumar Arshdeep Singh Breaking News ABP Live
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