Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court declined immediate order to stop the CJP protest.

Protest supports leaders arrested after Jantar Mantar demonstration.

Heavy security deployed; Central Park closed for administrative reasons.

The Supreme Court has declined to pass an immediate order on a plea seeking to stop the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from holding a protest at Central Park in Delhi’s Connaught Place. Citing the potential losses to small shopkeepers, the petitioner urged the court to intervene ahead of the planned demonstration.

The court said it hoped people would act sensibly and noted that businesses supported entire families. It said the matter would be heard on October 26 or 27, adding that it would pass an order if necessary.

The plea comes amid heightened security in the national capital ahead of the CJP’s announced protest in support of its leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who were arrested following a demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

What Is CJP’s Protest Plan?

CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke has announced a protest at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm on Friday, calling on people to stand in support of Ranka and Das.

The two leaders had entered Jantar Mantar by scaling a gate on October 13, carrying the national flag and raising slogans against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Police took them into custody at the site and arrested them the following day. A magistrate subsequently remanded them to five days of judicial custody.

The CJP announced a tricolour march in response to the action against its leaders.

Delhi High Court Had Also Declined To Stop Protest

On October 15, the Delhi High Court had refused to direct authorities to stop the planned demonstration at Central Park in Connaught Place.

During the hearing, the police told the court that all possible steps would be taken to regulate and manage the activities. The petitioner's counsel argued that Central Park, located in the middle of the commercial hub, was not a designated protest site and that traders had begun closing their shops in anticipation of the demonstration.

The petitioner urged the court to prohibit the protest, citing concerns over disruption to businesses in the area.

Heavy Police Deployment

More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel and 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed across the New Delhi area ahead of the CJP demonstration, officials said.

Security arrangements are focused on securing entry and exit points in the commercial district while ensuring that public movement is not disrupted. The area is also being monitored through CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that Central Park will remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday for administrative reasons.

Delhi Police have said they may allow a select group of people to hoist the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable location.