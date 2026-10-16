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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Hardik Pandya Spotted Shielding Son Agastya From Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Spotted Shielding Son Agastya From Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport

Hardik Pandya was spotted shielding son Agastya from photographers’ camera flashes at Mumbai airport. Watch the viral video.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hardik Pandya shielded son Agastya's eyes from airport paparazzi.
  • The viral video sparked discussion on paparazzi etiquette.
  • Cricketer's gesture highlighted child privacy amid celebrity attention.

Hardik Pandya was spotted at Mumbai airport with his son Agastya in a moment that has caught attention online. A video of the Indian all-rounder shielding the young boy’s eyes from photographers’ camera flashes has circulated on social media, showing Hardik keeping his hand over Agastya’s eyes as the father and son make their way past the paparazzi.

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Shields Agastya From Paparazzi Camera Flashes

The video shows photographers gathering around Hardik Pandya and Agastya at the airport. As cameras flash, Hardik places his hand over his son’s eyes while staying close to him as they move through the crowd.

WATCH VIDEO

The brief interaction has drawn attention because it captures a private parenting moment amid the attention that often surrounds high-profile cricketers. The footage centres on Hardik and Agastya navigating the photographers gathered to capture their arrival.

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Hardik Pandya And Son Agastya Draw Attention At Mumbai Airport

Hardik, one of India’s leading all-rounders, regularly attracts public attention for his cricketing career and personal life. His airport appearances with Agastya have also drawn interest, with the latest video prompting discussion about photographing celebrities alongside young children.

While public figures are accustomed to cameras following them, children may find crowded settings and sudden camera flashes overwhelming. The incident has renewed conversation around paparazzi etiquette and the importance of respecting children’s comfort and privacy during celebrity sightings.

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The video offers a brief glimpse of Hardik and Agastya amid the airport commotion, with the cricketer’s gesture becoming the focus of the viral footage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was Hardik Pandya recently spotted?

Hardik Pandya was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with his son Agastya. A video of their interaction with photographers circulated online.

What did Hardik Pandya do to protect his son from photographers?

Hardik Pandya shielded his son Agastya's eyes from camera flashes with his hand as they walked through the airport. He stayed close to his son amidst the crowd.

Why has the video of Hardik Pandya and Agastya gained attention?

The video has gained attention because it captures a private parenting moment amid the public eye. It also sparked discussion about photographing celebrities alongside young children.

What discussion has the incident sparked?

The incident has renewed conversation about paparazzi etiquette and the importance of respecting children's comfort and privacy. It highlights how overwhelming crowded settings and sudden camera flashes can be for children.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Cricket Agastya Pandya Hardik Pandya
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