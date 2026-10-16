WATCH: Hardik Pandya Spotted Shielding Son Agastya From Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya shielded son Agastya's eyes from airport paparazzi.

The viral video sparked discussion on paparazzi etiquette.

Cricketer's gesture highlighted child privacy amid celebrity attention.

Hardik Pandya was spotted at Mumbai airport with his son Agastya in a moment that has caught attention online. A video of the Indian all-rounder shielding the young boy’s eyes from photographers’ camera flashes has circulated on social media, showing Hardik keeping his hand over Agastya’s eyes as the father and son make their way past the paparazzi.

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Shields Agastya From Paparazzi Camera Flashes

The video shows photographers gathering around Hardik Pandya and Agastya at the airport. As cameras flash, Hardik places his hand over his son’s eyes while staying close to him as they move through the crowd.

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Hardik Pandya spotted with his son at Mumbai airport 😍🤍 https://t.co/gyVjHy71C6 — Hardiklipsa (@93Lipsa) October 15, 2026

The brief interaction has drawn attention because it captures a private parenting moment amid the attention that often surrounds high-profile cricketers. The footage centres on Hardik and Agastya navigating the photographers gathered to capture their arrival.

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Hardik Pandya And Son Agastya Draw Attention At Mumbai Airport

Hardik, one of India’s leading all-rounders, regularly attracts public attention for his cricketing career and personal life. His airport appearances with Agastya have also drawn interest, with the latest video prompting discussion about photographing celebrities alongside young children.

While public figures are accustomed to cameras following them, children may find crowded settings and sudden camera flashes overwhelming. The incident has renewed conversation around paparazzi etiquette and the importance of respecting children’s comfort and privacy during celebrity sightings.

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The video offers a brief glimpse of Hardik and Agastya amid the airport commotion, with the cricketer’s gesture becoming the focus of the viral footage.