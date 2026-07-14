'I Messed Up': Confession Emerges As Ashleigh Gardner Faces Infidelity Allegations - Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Australian vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner's marriage collapsed over infidelity allegations.

Tensions reportedly arose during World Cup, leading to sudden split.

Estranged wife Monica Wright publicly accused teammate Georgia Voll.

The Australian cricket community has been thrust into an unexpected storm following explosive allegations surrounding national team vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner. The star all-rounder’s marriage to her estranged wife, Monica Wright, has reportedly collapsed amid public accusations of infidelity involving a prominent teammate. What seemingly began as a quiet separation appears to hve quickly evolved into a major talking point within cricketing circles.

Tensions In India & The Sudden Split

According to reports by the Daily Mail, the fractures in the relationship began appearing during Australia's ODI World Cup campaign in India.

Sources close to the team indicated that Gardner "did not seem like herself" during the tournament. Sensing that something was wrong as Wright traveled to India to support her wife.

An unnamed insider recalled a particularly tense atmosphere during the tour:

"Monica then visited to see her wife for the World Cup. It was a little bit weird. Monica sat next to Georgia at one point. She was being friendly, as she normally is. It felt like something was off with Ash, but we thought it was just the pressure of the World Cup."

The full weight of the situation came to light once the team returned to Sydney following their semi-final exit.

The source claimed that Gardner initiated a private conversation, sat Wright down, and bluntly confessed, "I messed up." The marriage is said to have effectively ended right then and there.

Abandoned Plans & Left-Behind Rings

The sudden breakdown of the marriage reportedly proved to be deeply painful, particularly because the couple had been actively planning for the future.

Insiders revealed that Gardner and Wright were on the verge of starting a family together. "They were about to go to the fertility clinic. They had a booking that Monica had to cancel," the source shared.

By November, Gardner had officially moved out of their shared Sydney home, reportedly leaving behind a stark symbol of the relationship's end.

"Ash left one day. Monica came home and everything of Ash's was gone, except for the rings. She left the wedding rings in the cupboard. Just the box of wedding rings, and that was it," the source added.

Public Accusations & Silence From Officials

While the initial media reports kept the third party anonymous, Monica Wright took to social media to directly address the situation.

Sharing a screenshot of the news coverage on her Instagram stories, Wright called the media reports "too vague" before explicitly naming Australian opening batter Georgia Voll.

Posting a picture of Voll, Wright wrote, "This is who my wife cheated on me with." Wright has since deleted all photos of Gardner from her profile, including their wedding pictures.

Despite the public nature of the allegations, a quiet wall of silence remains from official channels, and neither Gardner nor Voll has publicly responded to the allegations.