HomeSportsCricket'One Of His Best': England Legend Hails Joe Root's Maiden Test Ton On Australian Soil

By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 11:04 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Brisbane: Former fast-bowler Stuart Broad has hailed Joe Root for scoring his first Test century Down Under and described his century as 'one of his best' yet.

Root was in imperious touch as he helped himself to an unbeaten innings of 135 on the opening day's play of the second Test in Brisbane as England went to stumps in a strong position at 325/9.

Root's ton draws the right-hander within one century of Australian great Ricky Ponting (41) and moves him just 11 Test centuries behind legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar.

"I can't help but think that's one of his best tons for England," Broad said on SEN Cricket. "With him walking out at 2/5, after everything happened in Perth, Mitchell Starc was hooping it around and the Gabba is one of the most intimidating places you can play as an Englishmen."

"He calmly went about his business, went through different tempos throughout the day and batted virtually with every batter. It could be game changing... he's scored bigger runs, 200s and 250s in Test cricket, but I can't help but think that's his best," Broad added.

Root entered Day 2 on 135 not out as the Aussies hunt the 10th wicket to start their first innings. The hosts England added only nine runs to their overnight total before Brendan Doggett's short-ball antics finally paid a dividend, with Jofra Archer holing out to Marnus Labuschagne at deep backward square leg with an excellent catch.

England are all out for 334, and Root finished with 138 not out. Root and Archer stitched a 10th wicket partnership of 70, which is the highest for England in Australia since 1951/52.

Australia started its innings cautiously, as they were 31 for no loss with Travis Head (4*) and Jake Weatherald (23*) batting.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 11:04 AM (IST)
Joe Root Joe Root Century The Ashes Ashes 2nd Test Joe Root Australia Test Century
