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English NewsSportsCricketWho Will Replace Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector? What We Know So Far

Who Will Replace Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector? What We Know So Far

Ajit Agarkar’s future as India’s chief selector remains uncertain, with a former India wicketkeeper-batsman emerging as a strong contender to succeed him.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ajit Agarkar's BCCI chief selector tenure remains uncertain.
  • Parthiv Patel emerges as strong candidate for chief selector.
  • Patel brings significant Test experience to selection panel.

Ajit Agarkar BCCI Replacement: Ajit Agarkar’s future as India’s men’s chief selector remains uncertain, with the BCCI yet to confirm whether his tenure will be extended. Amid the uncertainty, a former India wicketkeeper has reportedly emerged as a strong candidate to take over the high-profile role, according to a report by The Times of India. His name is said to have been in circulation within Indian cricket circles for several months, as discussions around a possible post-Agarkar transition gathered pace.

Parthiv Patel Emerges As Possible Agarkar Successor

According to The Times of India, Parthiv Patel has been viewed as a possible successor to Agarkar for some time.

The report states that his name had been discussed in Indian cricket’s power corridors over the past six months, even as the possibility of Agarkar receiving another extension remained open.

If Parthiv eventually gets the position, he would bring considerable international experience to the selection panel.

Read More: Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Left Out Again, Ex-India Star Fears End Is Near For Veteran Duo

He played 25 Tests for India, which would make him the most capped member of the current committee.

The other members have played fewer Tests at international level. SS Das represented India in 23 Tests, while Pragyan Ojha played 24. RP Singh made 14 Test appearances and Ajay Ratra featured in six.

Parthiv Patel has remained involved in the game after his playing career, including a role with Gujarat Titans as an assistant and batting coach.

That experience would make him the senior-most Test player on the panel if he is appointed.

BCCI Yet To Take Final Call On Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar has served as chairman of the men’s senior selection committee since 2023, and his current tenure is approaching its end.

The BCCI has not publicly confirmed whether it will extend his contract or begin the process of appointing a successor.

The latest developments have added to the speculation surrounding the role. Agarkar recently selected India’s squads for the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies, as well as the Rest of India side for the Irani Cup. 

The Times of India reported that this could potentially have been his final selection meeting if his tenure is not extended.

The chief selector was also absent from a recent high-profile review meeting involving several senior figures from Indian cricket.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, however, had said Agarkar was out of town, while reports surrounding his absence have added further intrigue to the situation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of Ajit Agarkar's tenure as chief selector?

Ajit Agarkar's future as India's men's chief selector remains uncertain. The BCCI has not yet confirmed whether his tenure, which is approaching its end, will be extended.

Who is being considered as a potential successor to Ajit Agarkar?

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has reportedly emerged as a strong candidate. His name has been in circulation within Indian cricket circles for several months.

What experience would Parthiv Patel bring to the chief selector role?

Parthiv Patel played 25 Tests for India, which would make him the most capped member of the current committee if appointed. He also has experience as an assistant and batting coach with Gujarat Titans.

Has the BCCI made a final decision on extending Agarkar's contract?

No, the BCCI has not publicly confirmed whether it will extend Ajit Agarkar's contract. Speculation surrounding the role has increased due to recent developments.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parthiv Patel Ajit Agarkar BCCI IPL
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