Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's T20I absence sparks debate among fans.

Murali Kartik defends current openers, citing their past wins.

Kartik urged transparency with Sooryavanshi regarding selection decisions.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s absence from India’s recent T20I playing XIs has become a talking point among fans, many of whom want to see the teenage batsman in action. Former India spinner Murali Kartik, however, believes the team should not disrupt its opening combination without a compelling reason. During an interaction on Sony Sports Network, Kartik said selection decisions must be based on team requirements rather than the desire to introduce a new player.

Why Kartik Wants India To Back Its Openers

Murali Kartik acknowledged that India’s opening pair can be inconsistent, but argued that the combination has also delivered important results.

"I am not somebody who makes a change for the sake of it. I know change is constant, but change for the right reasons. There has to be a reason why there is a change. So, when it comes to the opening duo in India, I know they are a bit inconsistent, but that is what has won games for you,"

Sooryavanshi’s recent achievements have only heightened the anticipation around his India debut.

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He was named Player of the Series during India’s tour of Zimbabwe, but did not feature in the following T20I series against Afghanistan or West Indies.

The 15-year-old has also yet to represent the senior national side at home, despite building a strong reputation through his IPL performances.

Kartik also highlighted the competition for places, naming Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan among the options making selection difficult.

"We have seen the quality of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, both of them are sitting right up there. Then you've got Ishan Kishan, who's your number two, number one players out there, so it's very difficult to make the change."

Kartik Stresses The Need For Honest Conversations

Murali Kartik believes that, while Sooryavanshi may have to wait, the management should be transparent about his current role and the reasons behind his exclusion.

"Even if you have to give them the harsh truth, it's better to give it to them, because you take it on your chin. You might not like it, it's not palatable for a while, but it is what it is. You have to deal with it and move on."

He also expressed confidence that the youngster is being kept informed, noting that senior figures have spoken about the situation.

"I think that is the best way to go about things, because Shreyas has spoken about it, Gautam has spoken about it, I'm pretty sure they're having the right word with Sooryavanshi, because he's there."

"Nobody is saying that he's not there. It's just that sometimes when the others are doing well, you cannot. It is unfortunate, but it is what it is,"

In a nutshell, Kartik’s message is clear, Sooryavanshi’s potential remains significant, but opportunities will depend on team balance and the performances of those already ahead of him.