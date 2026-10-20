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English NewsNews‘Zero Tolerance For Terror’: Jaishankar To Rubio At Freedom 250 Reception In Mumbai

‘Zero Tolerance For Terror’: Jaishankar To Rubio At Freedom 250 Reception In Mumbai

Jaishankar welcomed the US decision to extradite 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana, urged zero tolerance towards terrorism and called for deeper India-US cooperation in trade and security.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 09:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jaishankar welcomed US decision to extradite 26/11 accused Rana.
  • India expects partners to demonstrate zero tolerance for terrorism.
  • EAM urged deeper cooperation, highlighting trade, tech, energy opportunities.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday welcomed the US administration’s decision to extradite 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana, stressing that India expects its partners to demonstrate zero tolerance towards terrorism. Speaking at the Freedom 250 reception in Mumbai alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s right to defend itself against terrorism and called for deeper cooperation between the two countries amid a changing global order.

India-US Ties And 26/11 Tribute

Jaishankar also highlighted new opportunities for bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, technology and energy, while emphasising the shared interest of India and the US in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

He said expanding areas of convergence and maintaining regular engagement would be key to strengthening the partnership.

Jaishankar thanked Rubio for laying a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel, saying the gesture was appreciated by the city and the country.

Describing Mumbai as India’s financial capital and a hub for culture, research, technology and entrepreneurship, Jaishankar said the city was an appropriate venue to mark the anniversary and celebrate India-US ties.

Also Read: ‘Very, Very Close’: Marco Rubio Says India-US Trade Deal Near Finalisation, Announcement Expected Soon

'Shaping The 21st Century'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States and India could help shape the 21st century by working together and upholding shared values, including democracy, the rule of law and individual dignity.

Rubio said decisions being made today on geopolitics, economics, trade and commerce would have a lasting impact on future generations. He described India as a powerful, influential and advanced country, adding that cooperation between the two nations could help shape the world’s future and leave the next generation better off.

Also Read: ‘US And India Can Help Shape The 21st Century’: Marco Rubio At Freedom 250 Reception

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
US India Ties Marco Rubio JAISHANKAR
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