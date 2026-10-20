‘Zero Tolerance For Terror’: Jaishankar To Rubio At Freedom 250 Reception In Mumbai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jaishankar welcomed US decision to extradite 26/11 accused Rana.

India expects partners to demonstrate zero tolerance for terrorism.

EAM urged deeper cooperation, highlighting trade, tech, energy opportunities.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday welcomed the US administration’s decision to extradite 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana, stressing that India expects its partners to demonstrate zero tolerance towards terrorism. Speaking at the Freedom 250 reception in Mumbai alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s right to defend itself against terrorism and called for deeper cooperation between the two countries amid a changing global order.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: At the Freedom 250 reception, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "Secretary Rubio, all of Mumbai, and indeed all of India, appreciate your laying a wreath today at the Taj Hotel's 26/11 Memorial. India also welcomes this administration's decision to extradite Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was one of the key culprits. We are clear on our right to defend ourselves against terrorism and expect our partners to show zero tolerance toward terrorism as well. As we mark this anniversary together, it is natural to reflect on the way ahead. The world order is clearly in transition, and countries are responding accordingly. Each one of us will naturally pursue our national interests. In such an era, expanding our convergence is key to deepening our ties. There are new opportunities in our partnership in trade, investment, technology, and energy, and these await us. We have a shared stake in strengthening peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Engaging regularly and identifying common interests will certainly help provide a pathway..." — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026

India-US Ties And 26/11 Tribute

Jaishankar also highlighted new opportunities for bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, technology and energy, while emphasising the shared interest of India and the US in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

He said expanding areas of convergence and maintaining regular engagement would be key to strengthening the partnership.

Jaishankar thanked Rubio for laying a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel, saying the gesture was appreciated by the city and the country.

Describing Mumbai as India’s financial capital and a hub for culture, research, technology and entrepreneurship, Jaishankar said the city was an appropriate venue to mark the anniversary and celebrate India-US ties.

Also Read: ‘Very, Very Close’: Marco Rubio Says India-US Trade Deal Near Finalisation, Announcement Expected Soon

'Shaping The 21st Century'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States and India could help shape the 21st century by working together and upholding shared values, including democracy, the rule of law and individual dignity.

Rubio said decisions being made today on geopolitics, economics, trade and commerce would have a lasting impact on future generations. He described India as a powerful, influential and advanced country, adding that cooperation between the two nations could help shape the world’s future and leave the next generation better off.

Also Read: ‘US And India Can Help Shape The 21st Century’: Marco Rubio At Freedom 250 Reception